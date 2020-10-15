Cabell Midland at George Washington heads a hastily scheduled gaggle of West Virginia high school football games this weekend. In Ohio, the playoffs continue with Coal Grove, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Ironton and Symmes Valley vying to advance. In Kentucky, Russell visits Ashland in a battle of unbeaten powers.
Here’s a look at some of this week’s key matchups:
Cabell Midland (4-0) at George Washington (1-1)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
Where: Steve Edwards Field
Radio: 94.1-FM, 930-AM
What to watch: Cabell Midland — The Knights uncharacteristically have given up 20 or more points in three of their four games. Can they slow G.W.’s offense? George Washington — Can the Patriots’ offensive and defensive lines handle the physical fronts of Cabell Midland?
Oak Hill (2-0) at Spring Valley (2-1)
When: 7 p.m.. Friday
Where: Wolves Den
Radio: wfghfm.com
What to watch: Oak Hill — The Red Devils running tandem of Te-amo Shelton and Omar Lewis has been productive all season. Spring Valley — The Timberwolves look to correct an emotional letdown that contributed to a surprising 27-18 loss last week at Fairmont Senior.
Rock Hill (3-4) at Fairland (5-1)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium
What to watch: Rock Hill — Hayden Harper ran for 206 yards last week against Crooksville and will try to duplicate that effort against the Dragons. Fairland — After a COVID-19 situation at the school, will the Dragons be at full strength for this Division VI, Region 23 playoff game?
New Lexington (4-3) at Ironton (6-0)When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium
Radio: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM
What to watch: New Lexington — The Panthers feature a capable offense that has played a strong schedule and could make the game interesting. Ironton — The Fighting Tigers have given up no more than 11 points in any game this season and average 51.3. A quick start could spell an early end to this playoff game.
Symmes Valley (5-2) at Nelsonville-York (4-2)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Dave Boston Field
What to watch: Symmes Valley — With the exception of a 50-20 loss to Eastern-Pike, the Vikings defense has been solid all season. It will have to be again a Buckeyes’ offense averaging 31 points per game. Nelsonville-York — The Buckeyes at times have been vulnerable against the run and Symmes Valley is adept at moving the ball on the ground.
Chapmanville (1-1) at Wayne (1-3)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Pioneer Field
TV: WCHS-8
What to watch: Chapmanville — The Tigers’ offense has been sluggish, producing 10 points in eight quarters. Wayne — The Pioneers played Lincoln County on Monday. Will they be weary come the fourth quarter?
Vinton County (4-3) at Gallia Academy (5-1)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Memorial Field
What to watch: Vinton County — Who knows? The Vikings have been up and down all season, mixing strong performances with poor efforts. Gallia Academy — James Armstrong is one of the premier run-catch combinations in Southeastern Ohio. If he plays well, the Blue Devils usually win.
Russell (5-0) at Ashland (3-0)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Putnam Stadium
Radio: B97-FM
What to watch: Russell — Quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk has passed for 933 yards and run for 110. As he goes, so go the Red Devils. Ashland — J.T. Garrett has emerged as a superb receiver — 13 catches for 311 yards — and keeps defenses from stacking against the Tomcats’ potent run game.