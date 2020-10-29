HUNTINGTON — Huntington High makes the 175-mile trip to Bridgeport, the Ohio playoffs continue and South Point and River Valley meet in a regular-season game.
Those are just some of the highlights of this weekend’s high school football schedule. Here’s a look at the games:
Huntington High (2-5) at Bridgeport (4-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Wayne Jamison Field
RADIO: ESPN 94.1-FM and 930-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Huntington High — Composure. Two costly personal-foul penalties cost the Highlanders last week in a 42-21 loss to South Charleston. Bridgeport — Confidence. The Indians, who moved up from Class AA, easily handled three Class AA teams before being pushed around last week by Class AAA Spring Valley.
Coal Grove (7-2) at Fairland (7-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove — The pounding running attack of Austin Stapleton and Malachai Wheeler led a rushing attack that combined for 432 yards last week against Loudonville. Fairland — Defensive end Jordan Williams has missed much of the playoffs with an injury. If he plays, the Dragons’ defense is much stronger.
Harvest Prep (7-1) at Ironton (8-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium
RADIO: FoxSports 1230-AM and 1420-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Harvest Prep — Speedy running back Jaylen Jennings has 1,585 yards and 21 touchdowns on 154 carries. Ironton — Sophomore quarterback Tayden Carpenter has performed well all season, but the defenses get faster and better as the playoffs progress.
Wheelersburg (7-1) at Ridgewood (8-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Generals Stadium
RADIO: FoxSports 93.9-FM and 1260-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Wheelersburg — Matthew Miller is a standout receiver, and the converted quarterback can throw, as he did twice last week in a victory over Columbus Ready. Ridgewood — The Generals are confident after smashing the Pirates 42-17 in the 2019 playoffs.
River Valley (3-5) at South Point (0-8)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alumni Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: River Valley — Running back Michael Conkle has set Raider school records for rushing yards in a game (305) and a season (1,100). South Point — The Pointers’ defense was solid in a 13-0 loss to Huntington-Ross last week, but South Point has lost 16 in a row.
Winfield (0-4) at Point Pleasant (3-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Ohio Valley Bank Track & Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Winfield — Jon Covert is a do-everything weapon on offense. As he goes, so go the Generals. Point Pleasant — The Knights could be rusty coming off a two-week layoff.
Wahama (4-4) at PikeView (1-6)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: PikeView Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Wahama — The White Falcons have scored at least 45 points in each of their four victories and figure to score a bunch this week. PikeView — Outside of a 22-0 shutout of Montcalm, a team Wahama beat 66-29, the Panther defense has been leaky all season.