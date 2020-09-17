HUNTINGTON — West Virginia teams deal with a colorful situation, Ohio programs hit the second half of the season and Kentucky schools, other than Ashland, chug along as high school football continues in the Tri-State.
The Tomcats will play an intrasquad scrimmage Friday in place of their scheduled game with Spring Valley, which will make the 335-mile trip to Martinsburg. Several other attractive games are on tap. Here is a look at some of them:
South Point (0-3) at Fairland (3-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
What to Watch: South Point — The Pointers can throw the ball, but can they block Fairland’s pass rush? Fairland — The Dragons are 16th in Division VI and playing for playoff seeding.
Portsmouth (1-2) at Chesapeake (1-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Phil Davis Field.
What to watch: Portsmouth — Quarterback Drew Roe is an excellent athlete with a strong arm. Chesapeake — The Panthers could mix in a measure of passing to their strong running game against a young defense.
Gallia Academy (2-1) at Coal Grove (1-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Patterson Field.
What to watch: Gallia Academy — James Armstrong and Michael Beasy form one of the OVC’s better running tandems. Coal Grove — After losing 71-0 at Ironton last week, will the Hornets mentally bounce back?
Symmes Valley (2-1) at Sciotoville East (0-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Tartan Stadium
What to watch: Symmes Valley — Senior quarterback Luke Leith leads a potent offense. Sciotoville East — Can the Tartans generate offense? They have been outscored 89-0 in recent losses.
Greenup County (0-0) at Fairview (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Fairview Stadium.
Radio: WLGC 105.7-FM.
What to watch: Greenup County — The Musketeers play their first game without star quarterback Eli Sammons. Fairview — Gracin Smith ran for 118 yards on 12 carries in a 20-6 victory over Morgan County last week.
Boyd County (1-0) at West Carter (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: West Carter Stadium.
WEB: KoolHits1057.com.
What to watch: Boyd County — Jacob Kelly and Logan Staten each rushed for 150 yards last week in a 55-11 victory over Bath County. West Carter — Orry Perry completed 14 of 21 passes for 202 yards last week in a win over East Carter.
Wheelersburg (3-0) at Waverly (3-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Tigers Stadium.
What to watch: Wheelersburg — Quarterback Jake Gregg has been stellar through three games. Waverly — Can the Tigers defense slow the Pirates?
Russell (1-0) at Montgomery County (0-0)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Montgomery County Stadium.
Radio: WLRX 107.1-FM.
What to watch: Russell — Charlie Jackimczuk passed for 143 yards last week in a 37-7 triumph over Rowan County. Montgomery County — Junior running back Nick Huff is a capable ball carrier on a young team.
Belpre (1-2) at South Gallia (0-3)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: South Gallia Stadium.
What to watch: Belpre — The Golden Eagles defense has given up 95 points in three games. South Gallia — The Rebels defense has been even worse, surrendering 105 points in three contests.