Portsmouth broke the seal on Tri-State high school football Thursday night at Lucasville Valley. Several more games are on tap in Ohio and Kentucky Friday and Saturday, while teams in West Virginia will wait until next week for their opening games.
Following is a capsule look at some key games of interest:
PORTSMOUTH WEST (0-0) at FAIRLAND (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WZZZ 107.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Portsmouth West: Ryan Sissel, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back, carried for 1,518 yards, 112 against Fairland, last season. Fairland: Quarterback Michael Jackson and receivers Steeler Leep, Brycen Hunt and Kam Kitts make up one of the stronger air attacks in Southeastern Ohio.
WHAT TO WATCH: Ashland: Chad Tackett makes his debut as the Tomcats head coach after serving as defensive coordinator. Raceland: Stellar junior quarterback Logan Lundy leads the No. 2-ranked team in Kentucky Class A.
COAL GROVE (0-0) at BERNE UNION (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Van Schoyck Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove: Senior Chase Hall and freshman Caden Murphy give the Hornets two strong, fast running backs. Berne Union: Quarterback Nate Nemeth and four starting offensive lineman return from last year’s 10-1 team.
SOUTHERN (0-0) at CHESAPEAKE (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Phil Davis Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Southern: Junior quarterback Josiah Davis is an honorable-mention Division VII all-stater and is dangerous with his arm and his legs. Chesapeake: Senior fullback Marcus Burnside is a load at 5-7, 215 pounds.
BOYD COUNTY (0-0) at SOUTH POINT (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Alumni Stadium.
RADIO: WLGC 105.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Boyd County: Tailback Malachi Wheeler, a transfer from Coal Grove, is a fast, elusive runner. South Point: Mo Long, committed to the University of Akron, leads a big, strong offensive line.
SOUTH GALLIA (0-0) at SYMMES VALLEY (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Vikings Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: South Gallia: Bryan Morrow takes over for Lance Fellure as head coach of the Rebels. Symmes Valley: Ben Ferguson debuts as the Vikings football coach, replacing Rusty Webb, who led Symmes Valley since 2000.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
