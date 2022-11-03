HUNTINGTON — High School football playoffs begin in Kentucky, continue in Ohio and are about to be determined in West Virginia.
Teams in the Bluegrass and Buckeye states play to advance this weekend, while Mountain State teams wrap up the regular season. Following is a capsule look at some key matchups:
RIVERSIDE (3-6) AT CABELL MIDLAND (6-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: The Castle.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.
WHAT TOWATCH:Riverside — The Warriors offense has come alive of late, averaging 27.3 points per game in the last three weeks. CabellMidland — The Knights defense has been shaky the last three weeks, allowing 31 points per contest.
SPRING VALLEY (7-2) AT ST. ALBANS (0-9)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Crawford Field.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM, 98.5-FM.
WHAT TOWATCH: Spring Valley — Footballs if you’re driving on U.S. 60 past the south end of Crawford Field. The Timberwolves figure to kick a lot of extra points in this game. St. Albans — Linebacker Ashton Spangler is good player on a bad team and one of five seniors playing for pride.
WAYNE (4-5) AT POCA (1-8)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: O.O. White Stadium.
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TOWATCH:Poca: The Dots offense has at times played well against a brutal schedule. Wayne — Running back/linebacker Jaxson Damron is a standout junior on a team looking to finish strong as a springboard for next season.
PORTSMOUTH (7-4) AT IRONTON (11-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM.
WHAT TOWATCH:Portsmouth — The Trojans allowed the Fighting Tigers to throw six touchdown passes in a 42-7 regular-season loss. The secondary and pass rush must be better this time to give Portsmouth a chance. Ironton — Overconfidence. The Tigers have beaten Portsmouth by double figures six consecutive times.
WEST JEFFERSON (5-6) AT COAL GROVE (7-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Patterson Field.
WHAT TOWATCH:West Jefferson — Quarterback Austin Buescher is a freshman, but doesn’t play like one, having completed 130 of 198 passes for 1,823 yards and 20 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Coal Grove — Chase Hall has rushed for 2,553 yards this season. The Hornets’ plan of attack is no secret.
WINFIELD (8-1) AT POINT PLEASANT (5-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Ohio Valley Bank Track & Field.
WHAT TOWATCH:Winfield — The Generals have given up an average of just 10.7 points per game in their last eight contests. Point Pleasant — Quarterback Evan Roach committed to Morehead State last week and is dangerous with his arm and legs.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.