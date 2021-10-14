The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- Playoff qualifying and positioning are at stake as the high school football season enters its regular-season stretch run this weekend.

Here's a look at some key games:

ST. ALBANS (2-5) AT HUNTINGTON HIGH (7-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium.

RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM

WHAT TO WATCH: St. Albans -- Defense. The Red Dragons have given up between 49 and and 54 points in four of their five losses. Huntington High -- Defensive back Zah Zah Jackson has returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.

SPRING VALLEY (4-2) AT CAPITAL (1-5)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Laidley Field.

RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM

WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Valley -- Linebackers Cody Shy and Matthew Hall have combined for 108 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Capital -- The Cougars' defense has played well in spurts. It Capital puts together a full game, it might be capable of an upset.

FAIRLAND (6-1) AT COAL GROVE (4-3)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Patterson Field.

WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland -- J.D. Brumfield leads the Ohio Valley Conference in rushing with 1790 yards on 117 carries. Coal Grove -- Chase Hall is second in the OVC in rushing with 646 yards on 110 attempts.

IRONTON (7-1) AT GALLIA ACADEMY (3-2)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Memorial Stadium.

RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM.

WHAT TO WATCH: IRONTON -- Quarterback Tayden Carpenter is 30 for 43 for 659 yards and 12 touchdowns in the last 12 quarters. GALLIA ACADEMY -- Brody Fellure is a dual threat, having rushed 58 times for 235 yards and completed 52 of 78 passes for 934 yards and five TDs.

ASHLAND (5-3) AT RUSSELL (4-3)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Henry R. Evans Stadium.

RADIO: B97-FM, WLRX 107.1-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Ashland -- Ethan Ratliff (8) and Zane Christian (5) have combined for 13 sacks. Russell -- Bradley Rose is 58 for 110 for 844 yards and nine touchdowns, with four intecerptions, passing.

WAYNE (2-5) AT CHAPMANVILLE (1-5)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Tiger Stadium.

RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne -- Quarterback James Spradlin must throw effectively to ease pressure on the running game. Chapmanville -- Kohl Farmer is a workhorse back with 101 carries for 412 yards.

BUFFALO (1-4) AT TOLSIA (0-5)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Rebels Stadium.

WHAT TO WATCH: Buffalo -- The Bison defense hasn't given the Buffalo offense much of a chance, struggling to stop the run. Tolsia -- The Rebels have been plagued by turnovers that have sapped the offense's ability to mount drives.

CLAY COUNTY (3-3) AT LINCOLN COUNTY (4-4)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Panthers Stadium.

WHAT TO WATCH: Clay County -- Running back Levi Burnett and wide receiver Matteo McKinney are dangerous weapons. Lincoln County -- Isaiah Smith has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and is a big-play maker. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

