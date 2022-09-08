Conference play begins this weekend for many high school football teams throughout the Tri-State. Several interesting games are on tap.
Following is a capsule look at some key matchups:
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Conference play begins this weekend for many high school football teams throughout the Tri-State. Several interesting games are on tap.
Following is a capsule look at some key matchups:
CABELL MIDLAND (0-1) AT CAPITAL (0-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Laidley Field.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland — Senior quarterback Ryan Wolfe carried 21 times for 124 yards in the opener against George Washington. Capital — Heads high or down? The Cougars have been outscored 107-0 in two games. If they trail early, how will they react?
JOHNSON CENTRAL (2-1) AT IRONTON (3-0)
WHEN: 8 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Johnson Central — Quarterback/defensive back Seth Davis stars on both sides of the ball. Ironton — The Tigers defense has been susceptible to big plays in the passing game.
FAIRLAND (2-1) AT TRIMBLE (0-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Tomcat Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland — The Dragons big-play passing game likely will be a challenge for the young Tomcats. Trimble — Ball control is the Tomcats’ favored strategy and they’ll try to keep the ball away from Fairland.
GALLIA ACADEMY (3-0) AT CHESAPEAKE (2-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Phil Davis Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Gallia Academy — Brody Fellure to Joey Darnbrough is one of the more dangerous passing combinations in the Tri-State. Chesapeake — Jacob Harris, Marcus Burnside and Ryan Martin form a deceptive, hard-running corps in the backfield.
WAYNE (1-1) AT LOGAN (2-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne — Linebacker Jaxson Damron leads a tough, physical defense. Logan — Quarterback Jaxon Cogar is a load at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. He has thrown for 300 yards and rushed for 182 in two games.
WHEELERSBURG (2-1) AT ASHLAND (2-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Putnam Stadium.
RADIO: B97-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wheelersburg — Ethan Glover ran for 179 yards last week against Russell and figures to carry in abundance again against the Tomcats. Ashland — The Tomcats have started slowly in their two losses. Falling behind Wheelersburg and the Pirates’ potent ground game could be devastating.
BOYD COUNTY (2-1) AT GREENUP COUNTY (3-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: The Farm.
RADIO: WLGC 105.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Boyd County — Malachi Wheeler runs for 122 yards per game and Rhett Holbrook passes for 122, making the versatile Lions a challenge to defend. Greenup County — Quarterback Tyson Sammons has run for 383 yards and passed for 213 this season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.