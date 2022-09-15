One-third or more of the high school football regular season in the Tri-State is complete and contenders are beginning to separate from pretenders. Following is a look at some key area games this weekend:
CABELL MIDLAND (1-1) AT SOUTH CHARLESTON (0-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: South Charleston Stadium
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland — Senior Alex Smith is proving to be a triple threat, dangerous on offense, defense and special teams. South Charleston — Junior Aaron Clark averages 7.8 yards per carry.
HUNTINGTON HIGH (1-1) AT GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Steve Edwards Sr. Field
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Huntington High -- This game could come down to special teams and the Highlanders' Jonny Aya-Ay is the premier kicker in West Virginia. George Washington -- With Rylan Morehead, one of the better kickers in the state, out with an injury, sophomore Jordan Price could be hero or goat.
SOUTH POINT (2-2) AT IRONTON (4-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: South Point -- This could be a showcase game for tackle Mo Long, who committed to the University of Akron. Ironton -- The Tigers have some injuries after four rugged games, meaning Ironton's reserves could see considerable action.
FAIRLAND (3-1) AT ROCK HILL (2-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Redman Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland -- Linebackers Quentin Cremeans, Zion Martin, Ryan Dixon, Garrett Spence and Will Callicoat will be key in slowing Rock Hill's running game. Rock Hill -- The Redmen like to run, but Brayden Adams has developed into a productive passer and Kordell French a big-play receiver.
COAL GROVE (4-0) AT CHESAPEAKE (2-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Phil Davis Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove -- Landon Roberts and Kaden Murphy head an opportunistic secondary strong vs. the run and the pass. Chesapeake -- The Panthers run defense struggled last week against Gallia Academy and face at least as strong an attack in the Hornets.
WINFIELD (2-1) AT WAYNE (1-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pioneer Field
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Winfield -- Tanner and Toby Laughery are twin 6-foot-4 receivers who are difficult for shorter defenders to cover. Wayne -- After scoring 50 points in their opener, the Pioneers have mustered just 13 points in two games. They'll probably need more against Winfield.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
