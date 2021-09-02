Interesting early season matchups abound in high school football throughout the Tri-State this week. Fairland visits Ironton in a game with huge playoff points implications. Huntington High goes to Hurricane in a contest featuring star quarterbacks. George Washington plays at Ashland in an interstate battle.
Here's a look at some of the week's more-interesting games:
Huntington (1-0) at Hurricane (1-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Hurricane Stadium.
RADIO: WRVC AM-930 and FM-94.1
WHAT TO WATCH: Huntington High -- Junior quarterback Gavin Lochow completed 11 of 17 passes for 127 yards and ran 14 times for 85 yards last week vs. Parkersburg. Hurricane -- Ismael Borrero was 14 for 17 for 290 yards passing last week against Winfield.
Riverside (0-1) at Cabell Midland (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: The Castle.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Riverside -- Running back Andrew Barria has game-breaking speed. Cabell Midland -- Knights defensive tackle Nemo Roberts is capable of disrupting the Warriors' running and passing games.
Spring Valley (0-1) at Parkersburg (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Stadium Field.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Valley -- First-time starter Dalton Fouch performed well last week vs. Cabell MIdland. Parkersburg -- Big Reds quarterback Bryson Singer is one of the better players in the state.
Chesapeake (0-1) at Symmes Valley (2-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Symmes Valley Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake -- The Panthers secondary intercepted two passes and played well against Minford. Symmes Valley -- Running back Levi Best faces his former teammates.
George Washington (1-0) at Ashland (1-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Putnam Stadium.
RADIO: B97-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: George Washington -- Quarterback Abe Fenwick is adept at throwing deep. Ashland -- The Tomcats defense has been stout in a 16-7 loss to Raceland and a 10-7 win over Boyd County.
Herbert Hoover (1-0) at Winfield (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Winfield Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Herbert Hoover -- The Huskies defense held Scott to minus-63 yards rushing last week. Winfield -- Brycen Brown to Carter Perry is a formidable passing combination.
Nitro (0-1) at St. Albans (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Crawford Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Nitro: Quarterback Trevor Lowe is a dual threat passing and running. St. Albans -- Defensive end Elijah Edge is a strong pass rusher.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
