HUNTINGTON — Three bigs and two smalls remain among local teams in the high school football playoffs.
Huntington High, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley are the large-school teams. All three play West Virginia Class AAA quarterfinal games Friday. Raceland is in the Elite Eight of the Kentucky Class A postseason, and Wheelersburg is in the Ohio Division V, Region 19 title game.
The following is a glance at this weekend’s contests:
GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-3) AT HUNTINGTON HIGH (11-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium.
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: George Washington — The running game. The Patriots threw well, but had zero yards rushing in a 30-14 loss to HHS in game four. If GW can run the ball, it opens up the offense so much more. Huntington High — The Highlanders’ secondary has 17 interceptions and can change momentum in a matter of seconds.
CABELL MIDLAND (10-1) AT UNIVERSITY (11-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland — Linebackers Cannon Lewis and Tevin Taylor are key to stopping the run and the pass. University — The offense. The Hawks average 55 points per game.
SPRING VALLEY (9-2) AT MARTINSBURG (10-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Cobourn Field.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Valley — Wide receiver/defensive back Ty Bartrum scored five touchdowns and intercepted two passes in a 35-30 victory over the Bulldogs earlier this season. Martinsburg — The secondary. The Bulldogs played “Cover Zero,” meaning no safeties to help the cornerbacks, and the Timberwolves made them pay the first time around.
WHEELERSBURG (9-3) VS. HARVEST PREP (9-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Raidiger Field, Waverly, Ohio.
RADIO: WNXT 99.3-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wheelersburg — Kicker Braxton Sammons is a difference maker, just as he was last week in a 17-14 win over Ironton. Harvest Prep — Running back Jaylen Jennings has run for a country mile this season.
BISHOP BROSSART (12-0) AT RACELAND (11-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Rams Stadium.
RADIO: WLGC 105.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Bishop Brossart — Jed Martin (1,272 yards) and Jacob Leicht (1,077 yards) lead one of the state’s better running games in any division. Raceland — Logan Lundy has thrown for 1,724 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
