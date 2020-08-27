The football season many thought might never come has arrived. Ohio high school teams kick off Friday night with several interesting matchups, including some rivalries usually played in the last week of the regular season.
Here’s a look at some games from the area:
Rock Hill (0-0) at Coal Grove (0-0)
When: 7 p.m, Friday
Where: Patterson Field
What to watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen suffered heavy graduation losses, but return running back Logan Hankins, one of the region’s premier athletes, who ran for 823 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 2019. Coal Grove — The Hornets are buoyed by a healthy Austin Stapleton, who ran for 918 yards last year, despite missing two games with an injury.
South Point (0-0) at Gallia Academy (0-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium.
What to Watch: South Point — Chris Davis makes his debut as the Pointers head coach. Chance Gunter led the Ohio Valley Conference in receiving last season with 26 catches for 602 yards. Gallia Academy — The Blue Devils feature Toledo signee Riley Starnes at offensive tackle and 1,100-yard rusher James Armstrong at tailback.
Ironton (0-0) at Portsmouth (0-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Trojan Coliseum.
What to watch: Ironton — New quarterback Will York receives his first test in replacing Youngstown State signee Gage Salyers. Portsmouth — The Trojan begin the post-Talyn Parker era and must find a way to replace the all-stater and school’s all-time leading rusher.
Chesapeake (0-0) at Fairland (0-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
What to watch: Chesapeake — The Panthers feature a trio of new running backs in Marcus Burnside, Ian Hicks and Ben Bragg. Fairland — A healthy Jordan Williams could be key for the Dragons at linebacker and running back.
South Gallia (0-0) at Symmes Valley (0-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Symmes Valley Stadium.
What to watch: South Gallia — Last year matters. The Rebels led Symmes Valley 12-0 in the 2019 opener, but lost 14-12. Expect South Gallia’s intensity to be high. Symmes Valley — Discipline. The Vikings committed 115 yards in penalties against South Gallia last year. A similar effort again could spell defeat.
Wellston (0-0) at River Valley (0-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: River Valley Stadium.
What to watch: Wellston — Better buy a program, as the Rockets feature several new faces. Defensive tackle Garrett Warnock leads the defense. River Valley — Jared Reese and Ryan Jones form a formidable running back duo.