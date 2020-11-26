Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — High school football playoffs are done in Ohio, but continue in West Virginia and Kentucky with several local teams still in action.

The COVID-19 map will be crucial in determining which games — including Bridgeport at Cabell Midland — will be played in West Virginia. In Kentucky, Lawrence County already has ceased its season because of the virus, giving Belfry a bye in this week’s second round of the Class AAA playoffs.

Here’s a look at postseason games scheduled this weekend:

Bridgeport (8-1) at Cabell Midland (7-0)

WHEN: 3 p.m., Sunday.

WHERE: THE CASTLE.

RADIO: ESPN 94.1-FM and 930-AM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Bridgeport — The Indians were pummeled 35-10 by Spring Valley on Oct. 23 and Cabell Midland is a big, strong, run-oriented team similar to the Timberwolves. Cabell Midland — Turnovers. When the Knights hang on to the football, their offense can roll up more than 600 yards with ease.

Russell (7-2) at Ashland (7-2)WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Putnam Stadium.

RADIO: B971.1-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Russell — The Red Devils ran for 75 yards and passed for 102 in a 41-7 loss to Ashland on Oct. 16. At least one of those numbers must drastically improve for Russell to have a chance. Ashland — The Tomcats pounded Russell on 43 rushes for 373 yards in their regular-season meeting. Expect Keontae Pittman, who carried 19 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns in that game, to see plenty of opportunities again.

Boyd County (4-4) at Rowan County (3-3)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Rowan County Field

RADIO: Kool Hits 105.7-FM streaming.

WHAT TO WATCH: Boyd County — It’s all about the ground game for the Lions, with Carter Stephens (88 carries, 724 yards, 8 touchdowns), Jacob Kelley (99-620, 7 TDs) and Logan Staten (86-579, 9 TDs) keeping defenses off balance. Rowan County — The Vikings rely heavily on running back Cole Wallace, who has 1,179 yards and 14 touchdowns on 130 carries.

Shelby Valley (8-2) at West Carter (8-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Comets Stadium.

RADIO: WUGO 99.7-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Shelby Valley — Quarterback Russ Osbourne ran 13 times for 90 yards and passed for 115 yards Sept. 25 in a 53-14 loss to West Carter. West Carter — Leetvious Cline ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 34-yard TD pass in an earlier victory over the Wildcats.

Paintsville (6-2) at Raceland (4-5)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Ram Stadium.

RADIO: Kool Hits 105.7-FM streaming.

WHAT TO WATCH: Paintsville — The Tigers played well offensively in a 23-20 loss at Raceland on Oct. 23, but a few defensive lapses led to big plays. That can’t happen again if Paintsville is to win. Raceland — Quarterback Jacob Heighton completed 17 of 29 passes for 166 yards, but three interceptions in an earlier victory over the Tigers. Three picks likely won’t beat Paintsville again.

— Tim Stephens

