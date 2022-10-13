Some Tri-State football high school football teams are thinking playoffs, others basketball or wrestling.
As the season passes the three-quarters point, contenders rise and pretenders fall. Following is a look at some games on the slate this week:
PARKERSBURG (3-3) AT HUNTINGTON HIGH (5-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Parkersburg: Junior wide receiver Casey Stanley has emerged as a big-play threat, averaging 22.3 yards per catch. Huntington High: Wayne Harris has 10 touchdown receptions, tying Dionne Jackson for a program season record.
CAPITAL (2-4) AT SPRING VALLEY (5-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: The Wolves Den
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM, 98.5-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Capital: Confidence. The Cougars have plenty after winning two of their last three and coming off a 26-6 win over Riverside. Spring Valley: The Timberwolves gave up 302 yards rushing to Cabell Midland last week. The Cougars aren't the Knights, but run well between the tackles.
COAL GROVE (5-3) AT FAIRLAND (5-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove: Pass coverage. The Hornets will run the ball, but can a sometimes leaky defense stop the Dragons passing attack? Fairland: Who's taking the field? Injuries, including to quarterback Peyton Jackson, have taken their toll.
GALLIA ACADEMY (7-1) AT IRONTON (8-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Gallia Academy: Major-college prospect Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound senior tackle, leads an offense that averages 32 points per game. Ironton: Senior wide receiver Ty Perkins, committed to the University of Cincinnati, averages 22.8 yards per catch.
RUSSELL (0-8) AT ASHLAND (4-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Putnam Stadium
RADIO: WBBB 97.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Russell: Wide receiver Carson Patrick has 35 catches for 636 yards. Ashland: Overconfidence. Russell hasn't won, but five losses were by one touchdown or less.
CHESAPEAKE (2-6) AT ROCK HILL (4-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Redman Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake: Crutches? Injuries have contributed to a five-game losing streak. Rock Hill: The Redmen's offensive line has developed into a powerful unit capable of pushing around the opposition.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
