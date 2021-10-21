The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Playoff berths and positioning, as well as conference championships, are at stake as Tri-State high school football teams come down the stretch of their regular seasons.

The following is a look at some key games this week:

CABELL MIDLAND (7-1) AT PARKERSBURG SOUTH (3-3)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Erickson All Sports Facility.

RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland -- The Knights have given more carries to speedsters Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt, taking some of the load off bullish 1,000-yard rusher Jackson Fetty. Parkersburg South -- Quarterback Robert Shockley is adept at passing and running.

FAIRMONT SENIOR (3-3) AT SPRING VALLEY (5-2)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: The Wolves Den.

RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM

WHAT TO WATCH: Fairmont Senior -- The Polar Bears feature a strong pass rush, but the secondary has been beatable. Spring Valley -- Ty Bartrum has 504 yards and nine touchdowns receiving. He also has intercepted four passes.

FAIRLAND (7-1) AT CHESAPEAKE (0-7)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Phil Davis Field.

WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland -- Defensive tackle Justin McKee has steadily become one of the better linemen in the Tri-State. Chesapeake -- Quarterback Dilen Caldwell has played well for an improving Panthers offense.

CAPITAL (1-6) AT HURRICANE (4-3)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Redskins Stadium.

WHAT TO WATCH: Capital -- The combination of quarterback JacQai Long and wide receiver Trenton Tiggle is potent. Hurricane -- Ismael Borrero passing to Chase Hager at least equals Capital's pitch and catch combination.

WAYNE (2-6) AT SISSONVILLE (1-6)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Joe Sawyers Field.

RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne -- Jaxson Damron is a strong back capable of breaking lengthy runs. Sissonville -- Quarterback Brody Thompson is an efficient passer and Tanner Griffith is a solid runner.

GREENUP COUNTY (0-6) AT ASHLAND (5-4)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Putnam Stadium.

RADIO: WBBB 97.1-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Greenup County -- Tyson Sammons ran for 175 yards and Braxton Noble for 102 last week. They're a productive combo. Ashland -- The Tomcats have hurt themselves with penalties at times and can't afford to stall their own drives.

SYMMES VALLEY (8-0) AT NORTHWEST (5-4)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Mohawk Field.

WHAT TO WATCH: Symmes Valley -- Quarterback Grayson Walsh has run for 620 yards and four touchdowns on 115 carries. Northwest -- Wyatt Brackman has carried 89 times for 800 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you