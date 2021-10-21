HUNTINGTON -- Playoff berths and positioning, as well as conference championships, are at stake as Tri-State high school football teams come down the stretch of their regular seasons.
The following is a look at some key games this week:
CABELL MIDLAND (7-1) AT PARKERSBURG SOUTH (3-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Erickson All Sports Facility.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland -- The Knights have given more carries to speedsters Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt, taking some of the load off bullish 1,000-yard rusher Jackson Fetty. Parkersburg South -- Quarterback Robert Shockley is adept at passing and running.
FAIRMONT SENIOR (3-3) AT SPRING VALLEY (5-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: The Wolves Den.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairmont Senior -- The Polar Bears feature a strong pass rush, but the secondary has been beatable. Spring Valley -- Ty Bartrum has 504 yards and nine touchdowns receiving. He also has intercepted four passes.
FAIRLAND (7-1) AT CHESAPEAKE (0-7)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Phil Davis Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland -- Defensive tackle Justin McKee has steadily become one of the better linemen in the Tri-State. Chesapeake -- Quarterback Dilen Caldwell has played well for an improving Panthers offense.
CAPITAL (1-6) AT HURRICANE (4-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Redskins Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Capital -- The combination of quarterback JacQai Long and wide receiver Trenton Tiggle is potent. Hurricane -- Ismael Borrero passing to Chase Hager at least equals Capital's pitch and catch combination.
WAYNE (2-6) AT SISSONVILLE (1-6)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Joe Sawyers Field.
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne -- Jaxson Damron is a strong back capable of breaking lengthy runs. Sissonville -- Quarterback Brody Thompson is an efficient passer and Tanner Griffith is a solid runner.
GREENUP COUNTY (0-6) AT ASHLAND (5-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Putnam Stadium.
RADIO: WBBB 97.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Greenup County -- Tyson Sammons ran for 175 yards and Braxton Noble for 102 last week. They're a productive combo. Ashland -- The Tomcats have hurt themselves with penalties at times and can't afford to stall their own drives.
SYMMES VALLEY (8-0) AT NORTHWEST (5-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Mohawk Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Symmes Valley -- Quarterback Grayson Walsh has run for 620 yards and four touchdowns on 115 carries. Northwest -- Wyatt Brackman has carried 89 times for 800 yards and nine touchdowns.