HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High takes momentum from a two-game winning streak into its 7:30 p.m. home game with top-rated South Charleston Friday at Bob Sang Stadium.
The Highlanders have beaten Woodrow Wilson 41-12 and Winfield 35-3 in consecutive weeks to somewhat temper the bad taste of an 0-4 start. The Black Eagles, though, have routed Capital, George Washington and St. Albans and now will try their hand in their first game outside the Kanawha Valley.
The game will be available on radio on ESPN 94.1-FM and 930-AM.
That matchup is one of several interesting games this weekend, including several playoff matchups in Ohio. Here's a look at some of them:
Parkersburg South (1-6) at Cabell Midland (4-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: The Castle.
RADIO: 97.9-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Parkersburg South -- The Patriots offense scored 34 against the Knights in the season-opening game Sept. 4. Cabell Midland -- The Knights' offense. In addition to dropping 69 on South in the opener, Cabell Midland has scored 42, 62 and 28 in subsequent victories.
Spring Valley (3-1) at Bridgeport (4-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Wayne Jamison Field.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: SPRING VALLEY -- Timberwolves quarterback Jack Roy picked up a scholarship offer from West Virginia Wesleyan this week. Bridgeport -- The Indians have scored 63, 44, 58 and 56 points in games, including a 44-33 triumph over Fairmont Senior, which beat Spring Valley 27-18.
Wayne (2-4) at Sissonville (2-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Joe Sawyers Field
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne -- Fatigue. The Pioneers will play their third game in seven days. SISSONVILLE -- Running back Dylan Griffith scored five touchdowns Monday as the Indians beat Nitro 69-26.
Gallia Academy (6-1) at Meadowbrook (7-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Eugene Capers Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Gallia Academy -- When tailback James Armstrong plays well, and he usually does, the Blue Devils generally win. Gallia is trying to win consecutive playoff games for the first time since 1999. Meadowbrook -- The Colts average 46 points per game and have scored fewer than 36 only once this season, but have beaten just one foe with a winning record.
Columbus Ready (6-2) at Wheelersburg (6-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Ed Miller Stadium.
RADIO: WNXT 1260-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Columbus Ready -- Defense. The Silver Knights give up just 6.8 points per game. Wheelersburg -- Offense. Quarterback Jake Gregg leads a unit that scores 42.5 points per contest.
Van (2-2) at Hannan (0-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Wildcat Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Van -- The Bulldogs are capable on offense, averaging 30 points per game. Hannan -- The Wildcats are motivated, having lost 14 in a row and all 16 games against Van.
South Gallia (0-7) at Sciotoville East (1-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Tartan Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: South Gallia -- The Rebels have lost 14 straight and smell a strong chance for victory. Sciotoville East -- Rust. The Tartans haven't played since beating Green on Sept. 25.