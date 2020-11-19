HUNTINGTON — High school football teams blessed enough to play this weekend are few, but some key games are scheduled, including Ironton vs. Kirtland in the Ohio Division V state championship game.
Spring Valley’s Class AAA playoff game at Musselman, and Tolsia’s Class A contest at East Hardy likely will be canceled because of Wayne County’s red status on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Other games, too, might fall by the wayside when the updated map is released at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s a look at some games still scheduled:
Spring Mills (5-2) at Cabell Midland (5-0)WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: The Castle
RADIO: ESPN 94.1-FM and 930-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Mills — The Cardinals could be rusty since they haven’t played since Oct. 16.
Cabell Midland — Running back Jakob Caudill and quarterback Jaydyn Johnson form as physical a running tandem as there is in West Virginia.
Greenup County (2-3) at Ashland (6-0)WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Putnam Stadium
RADIO: B97-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Greenup County — Carson Wireman has completed 40 of 80 passes for 523 yards and six touchdowns, with four interceptions. He teams with Austin Clarkson (25 catches, 317 yards, 3 TDs) to form a potent air attack.
Ashland — Tailback Keontae Pittman has carried 89 times for 744 yards and 14 touchdowns.
East Carter (4-2) at Russell (6-2)WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Henry R. Evans Stadium
RADIO: WLRX 107.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: East Carter — Jacob Underwood has 605 yards and eight TDs on 68 attempts and Charlie Terry has carried 49 times for 501 yards and four TDs.
Russell — Charlie Jachimczuk has completed 75 of 132 passes for 1,309 yards and 14 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
Boyd County (3-4) at Covington Holmes (7-2)WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Holmes Stadium
RADIO: WLGC 105.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Boyd County — Carter Stephens, Logan Staten and Jacob Kelley each has rushed for more than 500 yards.
Covington Holmes — Quantez Calloway has 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns on 170 carries. His brother Tayquan has 109 carries for 773 yards and 10 TDs.