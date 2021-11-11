HUNTINGTON -- High school football playoffs have been underway for two weeks in Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia joins the Bluegrass and Buckeye states in the postseason this week.
Several local teams are in the playoffs, with West Virginia being in the quarterfinals, Ohio in region semifinals and Kentucky in region championships. The following is a look at some key games:
WHEELING PARK (4-4) AT HUNTINGTON HIGH (10-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium.
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM and 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Wheeling Park -- Brett Phillips has completed 59 percent of his passes and doesn't make many mistakes. Huntington High -- Phillips likely hasn't seen a secondary as talented as Huntington High's big-play defensive backs.
SOUTH CHARLESTON (5-5) AT CABELL MIDLAND (9-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: The Castle.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: South Charleston -- Junior quarterback Trey Dunn just passed the 6,000-yard passing mark for his career. Cabell Midland -- The Knights have rushed for 4,058 yards and 58 touchdowns. They'll try to play keep-a-way from Dunn.
PRINCETON (5-3) AT SPRING VALLEY (8-2)
WHEN: 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: The Wolves Den.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Princeton -- Grant Cochran is a big, strong-armed quarterback with 1,619 yards passing and a 62 percent completion percentage. Spring Valley -- Junior linebacker Cody Shy has 98 tackles, 11 for losses.
WEST JEFFERSON (11-1) VS. FAIRLAND (10-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Herrnstein Field, Chillicothe, Ohio.
WHAT TO WATCH: West Jefferson -- Tyler Buescher has completed 255 of 353 passes for 3,401 yards. Fairland -- The Dragons' front seven is strong against the run and the pass. Getting pressure on Buescher is key.
WHEELERSBURG (9-3) VS. IRONTON (11-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Trojan Coliseum, Portsmouth, Ohio.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wheelersburg -- Confidence. The Pirates lost to the Fighting Tigers 40-6 in the season opener. If Wheelersburg falls behind early, can it rally? Ironton -- Overconfidence. Wheelersburg is greatly improved since the loss on Aug. 20 and Ironton can't afford to take victory for granted.
HURRICANE (5-4) AT JEFFERSON (9-1)
WHEN: 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Jefferson Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane -- The Redskins are known for their strong passing game, headed by quarterback Ismael Borrero, but Isaiah Rivera gives Hurricane another dangerous dimension running the ball. If Rivera is effective, Borrero can pick apart a secondary. Jefferson -- Spencer Powell is a tall, fast receiver who will challenge Hurricane's defensive backs.
ASHLAND (7-4) AT EAST CARTER (7-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Raiders Stadium.
RADIO: WBBB 97.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Ashland -- Big plays. In a 31-20 win over the Raiders on Oct. 8, Bailey Thacker completed eight passes for 153 yards. East Carter -- Confidence. The Raiders are 0-14 all-time vs. Ashland and already lost at home to the Tomcats this season.