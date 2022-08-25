West Virginia high school football teams make their long-awaited debuts this week, following their counterparts in Ohio and Kentucky, where games began last week.
The following is a look at some key matchups:
WAYNE (0-0) at TOLSIA (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Wilts Salmons Athletic Complex
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne: Junior quarterback Grady Spradlin was efficient at the end of the 2021 season and in summer 7-on-7 scrimmages. Tolsia: David Thompson makes his debut as head coach of the Rebels.
HURRICANE (0-0) at WINFIELD (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Leon McCoy Athletic Complex
STREAM: HD Media Gameday (Visit http://www.herald-dispatch.com)
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane: Lucas Rippetoe and Mondrell Dean are two of the better linebackers in the state and can take over a game. Winfield: Center Jaxson Cunningham and guard Zander Huffman are three-year starters adept at opening holes in the defensive line.
BOYD COUNTY (1-0) at ASHLAND (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Putnam Stadium
RADIO: WBVB 97.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Boyd County: Malachi Wheeler ran for more than 200 yards last week against South Point. Ashland: Running back Braxton Jennings was one of the Tomcats' few bright spots last week in a loss to Raceland.
IRONTON (1-0) at JACKSON (1-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Alumni Stadium
RADIO: Fox Sports 1420-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Ironton: Special teams. Ty Perkins returned a kickoff for a touchdown on the final play of a 13-10 win over the Ironmen last season. Jackson: Quarterback Jacob Winters committed to Ohio University.
CHESAPEAKE (1-0) at MINFORD (1-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Falcon Stadium
RADIO: Fox Sports 1260-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake: Camron Shockley, Aaron Ross and Marcus Burnside helped the Panthers rush for 271 yards last week against Southern. Minford: Jeffrey Pica is one of the better running backs in Southeast Ohio.
FAIRLAND (1-0) at WELLSTON (0-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Golden Rockets Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland: The Dragons secondary is one of the stronger units in Southeast Ohio. Wellston: Senior tight end/defensive end Michael Richardson is a standout for the Rockets.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
