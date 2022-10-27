High school football playoffs begin Friday in Ohio, and jockeying for postseason positioning continues in West Virginia and Kentucky.
The following is a capsule preview of some key games in the Tri-State:
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
High school football playoffs begin Friday in Ohio, and jockeying for postseason positioning continues in West Virginia and Kentucky.
The following is a capsule preview of some key games in the Tri-State:
ST. ALBANS (0-8) AT HUNTINGTON (7-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium.
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: St. Albans — Linebacker Ashton Spangler is solid against the run and the pass. Huntington High — Motivation. Coming off a 41-21 win over rival Cabell Midland, the Highlanders might not be particularly fired up for the winless Red Dragons.
SPRING VALLEY (6-2) AT PARKERSBURG (4-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Stadium Field.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM, 98.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Valley — George Washington’s Abe Fenwick completed 22 of 32 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Timberwolves last week. The Big Reds’ David Parsons is capable of a similar performance. Parkersburg — Austin Fleming and Andrew Stalnaker are athletic pass rushers who hope to get after Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch.
SOUTH CHARLESTON (1-7) AT HURRICANE (7-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Redskins Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: South Charleston — Delviccio Dyess and Aaron Clark are strong runners. Hurricane — Montrell Dean is tremendously difficult to block at linebacker/defensive end and is capable of taking over a game.
SCOTT (8-0) AT WINFIELD (7-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Generals Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Scott — The Skyhawks feature four receivers — Carsib Brinegar, Isaiah Bush, Jayden Sharps and Brayden Clark — with nearly 500 yards in catches. Winfield — The Generals defense has given up no more than 14 points in any of its last seven games.
MINFORD (6-4) AT IRONTON (10-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1420-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Minford — Jeff Pica averages 134 yards rushing and 34 yards receiving per game. Ironton — Tayden Carpenter has thrown 23 touchdown passes, six last week against Portsmouth.
MALVERN (8-2) AT COAL GROVE (6-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Patterson Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Malvern — Jared Witherow has completed 118 of 192 passes for 2,059 yards and 22 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. Coal Grove — Chase Hall has rushed for 2,200 yards this season and more than 3,600 the last two years.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.