HUNTINGTON -- Ohio high school football teams enters week two of the playoffs, which begin this week in Kentucky. West Virginia squads close the regular season, many playing games with postseason implications.
The following is a look at some key contests:
HUNTINGTON HIGH (9-0) AT RIVERSIDE (3-6)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Warrior Stadium.
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM and 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Huntington High -- Wide receiver/safety/kick returner Noah Waynick is a strong contender for the Kennedy Award and a big game against the Warriors could help his cause. Riverside -- Quarterback Jake Walker totaled more than 300 yards last week against Lincoln County.
CABELL MIDLAND (8-1) AT ST. ALBANS (3-6)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: CRAWFORD FIELD.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland -- Running back Mason Moran is approaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark. St. Albans -- Cam Wells and Reuben Johnson are playing well on defense, disrupting backfields.
POCA (7-1) AT WAYNE (2-7)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Pioneer Field.
RADIO: WFGH 90.7
WHAT TO WATCH: Poca -- Quarterback Jordan Wolfe to running back/receiver Toby Payne is a dangerous combination no matter how the football is delivered. Wayne -- Kobe Vanhoose is a tough runner averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
PORTSMOUTH (8-3) AT IRONTON (10-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Portsmouth -- Drew Roe has completed 173 of 254 passes for 2,065 yards and 26 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Ironton -- Freshman quarterback Braden Schreck has started just one varsity game and Portsmouth's defense is strong enough to test him.
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN (8-2) AT FAIRLAND (9-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Worthington Christian -- Correll Amsbaugh and Sam Dunson have combined for 55 catches for 750 yards. Fairland -- The Dragons' front seven on defense is a fast, physical terror.
WHEELERSBURG (8-3) AT RIDGEWOOD (10-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Generals Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wheelersburg -- Kicker Braxton Sammons is accurate and long. He could be the difference in this game. Ridgewood -- Gabe Tingle is one of the better quarterbacks in Ohio in any division.
ASHLAND (6-4) AT RUSSELL (6-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Henry R. Evans Stadium.
RADIO: WBBB 97.1-FM, WLRX 107.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: ASHLAND -- Ricky Padron has 40 catches for 452 yards and nine touchdowns, but caught just three passes for 17 yards vs. Russell two weeks ago. Russell -- Nathan Totten kicked the game-winning field goal against the Tomcats in the regular season and this game could rest on him again.