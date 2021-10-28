HUNTINGTON -- Ohio high school football teams begin the playoffs, while West Virginia and Kentucky squads continue to jockey for seeding this weekend.
Heavyweights Cabell Midland Huntington High are off this week, but plenty of interesting games remain. Here is a look a some of them:
SOUTH CHARLESTON (5-3) AT HURRICANE (5-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Redskins Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: South Charleston -- Quarterback Trey Dunn and the offense. The Black Eagles have sputtered in losing their last two game, but remain capable. Hurricane -- Running back Elijah Rivera combines power and speed, complimenting well the Redskins' potent passing attack.
PHELPS (1-7) AT TOLSIA (0-7)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Tolsia Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Phelps -- Landon Dotson, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, has 109 tackles, including 12 for losses. Tolsia -- Can the Rebels find any success on offense? Tolsia has scored six total points in its last 16 quarters.
WELLSTON (5-5) AT IRONTON (9-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wellston -- The Rockets have enough size on both lines to cause the Fighting Tigers some problems in this first-round playoff game. Ironton -- Jon Wylie takes over at quarterback for injured Tayden Carpenter. Wylie started Ironton's first four games.
BUCKEYE TRAIL (4-5) AT FAIRLAND (8-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: JIM MAYO MEMORIAL STADIUM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Buckeye Trail -- Franko Rome has game-breaking speed as a runner and a receiver. Fairland -- The Dragons' front seven on defense is among the best in the Tri-State.
KIPP COLUMBUS (6-4) at SYMMES VALLEY (9-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Symmes Valley Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: KIPP Columbus -- Junior quarterback Tymir Wynn has thrown for 1,034 yards and rushed for 1,005. Symmes Valley -- Running back Levi Best returns after sitting out five game per Ohio High School Athletic Association transfer rules.
COAL GROVE (5-4) AT BARNESVILLE (8-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Shamrock Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove -- Can the Hornets' offensive line open enough holes for Chase Hall that Coal Grove can sustain lengthy, time-consuming drives to keep the ball away from Barnesville? Barnesville -- The Shamrocks have been solid on offense, but spectacular on defense.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (5-5) AT WHEELERSBURG (7-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Ed Miller Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Portsmouth West -- Confidence. Do the Senators believe they can win after losing to the Pirates 38-0 last week? Wheelersburg -- Overconfidence. The Pirates are good, but not so much they can overlook a playoff team.