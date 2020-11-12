HUNTINGTON — Every high school football player dreams of playing on Sunday, but this isn’t what they had in mind.
High school football playoffs begin in West Virginia ... maybe. If the state’s COVID-19 map cooperates, No. 16 John Marshall will play at top-seeded Cabell Midland, and No. 11 Hurricane will visit sixth seed Spring Valley, in the Class AAA playoffs at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. In Class AA, No. 12 Point Pleasant is at No. 5 Oak Glen at 4 p.m. Saturday. In Class A, No. 11 Tolsia goes to No. 6 Williamstown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
In Ohio, Ironton battles Roger Bacon at 7 p.m. Saturday in London, Ohio, in the Division V state semifinals.
Kentucky takes the weekend off before beginning postseason play next week.
Here’s a look at some of this week’s key games:
John Marshall (5-4) at Cabell Midland (5-0)
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: The Castle
RADIO: ESPN 94.1-FM and 930-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: John Marshall — The Monarchs are explosive on offense, averaging 40.3 points per game, but are horrendous on defense, having given up 68, 55, 54 and 53 points in their losses. Cabell Midland — John Marshall brings that defense in against a Knights team that scored 71 last week against St. Albans.
Ironton (10-0) vs. Roger Bacon (10-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Bowlus Field
RADIO: Fox Sports 1230-AM and 1420-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Ironton — Linebacker Reid Carrico, an Ohio State commit, will be charged will slowing the Spartans’ potent rushing attack. How well he performs will be key. Roger Bacon — Running back and LSU commit Corey Kiner must have a big game for Roger Bacon to have a chance to beat the Fighting Tigers.
Point Pleasant (4-2) at Oak Glen (6-1)
WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Laurel Hollow Park Field
RADIO: WBYG.com (streaming)
WHAT TO WATCH: Point Pleasant — The Big Blacks lost the battle at the line of scrimmage in a 36-13 loss to Oak Glen on Sept. 4 and can’t allow that to happen again if they hope to win. Oak Glen — The 1-2 running punch of Paxton Shuman and Hunter Patterson likely will be a challenge for Point Pleasant.
Tolsia (4-2) at Williamstown (5-2)
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Yellow Jacket Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Tolsia — Quarterback Jesse Muncy, running back John Wilson and wide receiver Zack Ball are a lot of weapons for the Yellow Jackets to try to contain. Williamstown — Trevor Oates has run for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Poca (6-1) at Robert C. Byrd (7-2)
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: RCB Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Poca — The Dots feature one of the state’s premier running backs in Marshall commit Ethan Payne. Robert C. Byrd — Jeremiah King is the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher, with more than 4,300 career yards.
Buffalo (5-2) at Midland Trail (4-1)
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Midland Trail Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Buffalo — The Bison shut out the Patriots on Oct. 24 and that defense will be tough for Midland Trail to score much on. Midland Trail — Turnovers. The Patriots committed three in their loss to Buffalo and can’t afford to do that again.