This weekend, West Virginia has its largest compliment of teams playing since the 2020 season began while Ohio teams start their playoff seasons. It’s all part of a wild year and a wild weekend.
Here’s what to watch this weekend in Tri-State high school football.
Cabell Midland (3-0) at Hurricane (2-0)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Redskins Stadium
Radio: 97.9-FM The River
What to watch: Cabell Midland — The Knights’ power attack rushed for 434 yards in a rout of Poca last week as Jaydyn Johnson and Jakob Caudill continued to lead the charge. Hurricane — Quarterback Ismael Borrero grabbed the state’s attention with a seven-TD performance in a blowout of Parkersburg.
Huntington (0-4) at Woodrow Wilson (1-3)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Van Meter Stadium
Radio: WRVC 94.1-FM and 930-AM
What to watch: Huntington — The Highlanders’ defense has struggled to get off the field in key situations. That has to change if they are to earn the first win of 2020. Woodrow Wilson — The Flying Eagles come into the contest flying high after notching their first win of the season over Preston last week.
Spring Valley (2-0) at Fairmont Senior (2-2)When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Polar Bears Field
Radio: 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM The Planet
What to watch: Spring Valley — The Timberwolves make another long road trip for a game and will look to use its powerful offensive front to wreak havoc on its AA opponent. Fairmont Senior — The Polar Bears scored early and often in a 59-28 win over Winfield last week. .
Mingo Central (0-2) at Tolsia (2-1)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Wilts Salmons Athletic Complex
What to watch: Mingo Central — The Miners have dropped a pair of close contests to Man and Oak Hill to start the season. Tolsia — Points have not been hard to come back for the Rebels in 2020.
Chesapeake (2-4) at Portsmouth West (3-3)When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Senators Stadium
What to watch: Chesapeake — The Panthers have dropped a pair of close contests in the regular season, but hope those experiences lead to a turnaround as the postseason starts. Portsmouth West — The Senators are coming off a loss to Wheelersburg, and have not beaten a team with a winning record this season.
South Point (0-5) at Wellston (4-2)When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Wellston H.S.
What to watch: South Point — After not playing in two weeks due to COVID concerns, can the Pointers get their first win of the year in a playoff upset? Wellston — The Rockets have flown offensively, averaging right at 35 points per game in their four wins.
Rock Hill (2-4) at Crooksville (2-4)When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Ceramics Stadium
What to watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen are looking to get some offense in a season in which it has been hard to come by. Crooksville — Like Rock Hill, the Ceramics have struggled to put up points, being shut out in three of six games coming into the playoffs.
Grandview Heights (0-6) at Coal Grove (3-2)When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Patterson Field
What to watch: Grandview Heights — The Bobcats have not scored more than 14 points in any game this season while allowing 49 or more in each of the last four games. Coal Grove — The Hornets got a pair of shootout victories in the final two games of the season to earn the right to host on Saturday evening.