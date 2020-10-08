Essential reporting in volatile times.

This weekend, West Virginia has its largest compliment of teams playing since the 2020 season began while Ohio teams start their playoff seasons. It’s all part of a wild year and a wild weekend.

Here’s what to watch this weekend in Tri-State high school football.

Cabell Midland (3-0) at Hurricane (2-0)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Redskins Stadium

Radio: 97.9-FM The River

What to watch: Cabell Midland — The Knights’ power attack rushed for 434 yards in a rout of Poca last week as Jaydyn Johnson and Jakob Caudill continued to lead the charge. Hurricane — Quarterback Ismael Borrero grabbed the state’s attention with a seven-TD performance in a blowout of Parkersburg.

Huntington (0-4) at Woodrow Wilson (1-3)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Van Meter Stadium

Radio: WRVC 94.1-FM and 930-AM

What to watch: Huntington — The Highlanders’ defense has struggled to get off the field in key situations. That has to change if they are to earn the first win of 2020. Woodrow Wilson — The Flying Eagles come into the contest flying high after notching their first win of the season over Preston last week.

Spring Valley (2-0) at Fairmont Senior (2-2)When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Polar Bears Field

Radio: 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM The Planet

What to watch: Spring Valley — The Timberwolves make another long road trip for a game and will look to use its powerful offensive front to wreak havoc on its AA opponent. Fairmont Senior — The Polar Bears scored early and often in a 59-28 win over Winfield last week. .

Mingo Central (0-2) at Tolsia (2-1)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Wilts Salmons Athletic Complex

What to watch: Mingo Central — The Miners have dropped a pair of close contests to Man and Oak Hill to start the season. Tolsia — Points have not been hard to come back for the Rebels in 2020.

Chesapeake (2-4) at Portsmouth West (3-3)When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Senators Stadium

What to watch: Chesapeake — The Panthers have dropped a pair of close contests in the regular season, but hope those experiences lead to a turnaround as the postseason starts. Portsmouth West — The Senators are coming off a loss to Wheelersburg, and have not beaten a team with a winning record this season.

South Point (0-5) at Wellston (4-2)When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Wellston H.S.

What to watch: South Point — After not playing in two weeks due to COVID concerns, can the Pointers get their first win of the year in a playoff upset? Wellston — The Rockets have flown offensively, averaging right at 35 points per game in their four wins.

Rock Hill (2-4) at Crooksville (2-4)When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Ceramics Stadium

What to watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen are looking to get some offense in a season in which it has been hard to come by. Crooksville — Like Rock Hill, the Ceramics have struggled to put up points, being shut out in three of six games coming into the playoffs.

Grandview Heights (0-6) at Coal Grove (3-2)When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Patterson Field

What to watch: Grandview Heights — The Bobcats have not scored more than 14 points in any game this season while allowing 49 or more in each of the last four games. Coal Grove — The Hornets got a pair of shootout victories in the final two games of the season to earn the right to host on Saturday evening.

