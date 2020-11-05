HUNTINGTON — Ohio high school football teams continue in the playoffs, West Virginia squads jockey for postseason berths and Kentucky teams continue regular-season play Friday and Saturday.
COVID-19 continues to impact schedules, leaving the playoff futures of even some of the premier teams in our region in doubt.
Here’s a look at some of this week’s games:
Riverside (1-3) at Huntington High (2-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium.
RADIO: ESPN 94.1-FM and 930-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Riverside — Can the Warriors generate enough offense? Since putting up 21 points in their opener with George Washington, they’ve scored just 29 since. Huntington High — The secondary has been a sore spot for the Highlanders, with blown coverages proving costly.
Hurricane (3-2) at Jefferson (2-5)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Jefferson Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane — The Redskins give up 34 points per game and likely can’t do that with a potential playoff berth on the line. Jefferson — Or maybe Hurricane’s defense can surrender some points and still win, as the Cougars give up 33.4 per contest.
Lexington Sayre (7-0) at Fairview (1-5)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Fairview Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Lexington Sayre — Quarterback Cole Pennington is the son of Spartans coach and former Marshall and NFL star Chad Pennington. The Thundering Herd has offered the younger Pennington a scholarship. Fairview — Senior linebacker Gracin Smith has more than 300 career tackles.
Fairland (8-1) at Fort Frye (9-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday
WHERE: Cadet Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland — Wide receiver Gavin Hunt and running back J.D. Brumfield. Teams have been able to take away one, but not both all season. Fort Frye — The Cadets defense gave up considerable yardage to Barnesville, a team similar to Fairland, last week, but kept the Shamrocks out of the end zone. Can Fort Frye duplicate that effort against the Dragons?
Russell (5-2) at Raceland (4-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Rams Stadium.
RADIO: WLRX 107.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Russell: After a 41-7 loss to Ashland and a stunning last-season defeat against West Carter, how is the Red Devils’ confidence? Raceland — Jake Heighton has completed 118 of 200 passes for 1,835 yards and 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
Greenbrier East (5-3) at Lincoln County (4-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Panthers Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Greenbrier East — Colby Piner is a big-play running back, receiver and kick returner capable of changing a game. Lincoln County — Junior running back Isaiah Smith has 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns on 175 carries.
— Tim Stephens