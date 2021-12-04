INWOOD, W.Va. — Jazmyn Wheeler and Jayda Allie turned in double-doubles Friday night to lead Cabell Midland to a 63-44 victory over Jefferson in the Musselman Season-Opening Mixer.
Wheeler scored 19 points and grabbed 14 points for the No. 2 Knights (1-0). Allie scored 19 points and issued 10 assists. Sophi Aldridge scored 12 points and Kaedlee Potter snagged 10 rebounds. Heaven Murphy led Jefferson with 13 points. Justus Lee scored 10.
Cabell Midland won again in the event Saturday, defeating Musselman 58-21. Wheeler scored 13 points, Jayda Allie and Aldridge each scored 12 and Rylee Allie 10.Janiyah Lindsay paced the Applemen with seven points.
Friday’s game
CABELL MIDLAND 16 17 15 15 — 63: Wheeler 19, J. Allie 19, Aldridge 12, Potter 4, R. Allie 3, Graves 2, Parsons 3, Thompson 1.
JEFFERSON 11 13 8 12 — 44: Murphy 13, Lee 10, Brezover 8, Hendrick 3, Taylor 4, Hoover 4, Joy 2.
Saturday’s game
CABELL MIDLAND 20 11 13 8 — 58: R. Allie 10, J. Allie 12, Aldridge 12, Potter 1, Wheeler 13, Graves 8, Taylor 0, Thompson 0, Dillon 2.
MUSSELMAN 5 6 11 6 — 21: Lindsay 7m Ritchie 5, Puller 3, Womble 2, Bennett 2, Thompson 2.
CLC 45, GRACE CHRISTIAN 35: Cross Lanes Christian (2-1) snapped the Soldiers’ 33-game conference winning streak. Eliza Baechus scored 15 points for the Warriors. Sydney Cicenas paced Grace Christian with 19 points, nine steals and three blocked shots.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 13 5 10 7 — 35: Cicenas 19, Tanner 6, Adams 6, C. Adkins 2, Holderby 2.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 12 11 11 11 — 45: Baechus 15, Webb 6, Velepec 8, Bailey 8, Walker 2, Romney 6.
ROCK HILL 44, IRONTON 42: The Redwomen defeated the Fighting Tigers for the first time since 2001 to improve to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference at the Conley Center.
Hazley Matthews led Rock Hill with 20 points. Haley Risner pulled down 11 rebounds and her sister J’Lynn Risner 10. Isabel Morgan scored 15 points for Ironton.
ROCK HILL 8 12 13 11 — 44: Matney 5, Bailey 4, Harper 2, Easterling 2, Matthews 20, H. Risner 3, J. Risner 8.
IRONTON 5 8 9 20 — 42: Deer 6, E. Williams 6, Carpenter 5, Lackey 0, C. Cecil 6, K. Williams 2, K. Cecil 0, Morgan 15, White 0.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 80, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 56: Marley Washenitz, committed to play at West Virginia University, scored 30 points as the Polar Bears defeated the visiting Irish.
Marshall signee Meredith Maier scored 20 points for Fairmont Senior (1-0), which pulled away with a 27-8 third quarter surge. Amaya Damon led Huntington St. Joe (1-1) with 24 points. Ramey George scored 12 and Julia Preservati 11.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 15 15 8 18 — 56: Damon 24, George 12, Preservati 11, Lee 5, Ransbottom 2, Conley 2.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 20 15 27 18 — 80: Washenitz 30, Maier 20, Blasher 9, Beresford 4, Harris 2, Morgan 1, Hager 13.
BOYD COUNTY 51, BISHOP BROSSART 31: Audrey Biggs scored 16 points and and snared 10 rebounds as the Lions (1-0) topped the Mustangs (0-1) in Alexandria, Kentucky. Jasmine Jordan scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Taylor Bartrum scored 10 points for Boyd County.
BOYD COUNTY 10 14 8 9 — 51: Bartrum 10, Jordan 10, Neese 0, Biggs 16, Stewart 7. S. Stevens 3, Opell 2, Moore 3.
BISHOP BROSSART 8 6 9 8 — 31: Rowe 3, M. Parker 8, Macht 4, Kramer 6, Lloyd 1, Fisher 2, Bertsch 0, Kremer 0, P. Parker 0, Kaeff 0.
RUSSELL 58, RACELAND 25: Campbell Jachimczuk scored 15 points in the Red Devils’ triumph over the Rams (0-3) in the Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Shaelyn Steele chipped in 12 points for Russell (1-1).
RACELAND 7 5 7 6 — 25: Hapney 2, Picklesimer 0, Broughton 5, Mackie 5, Maynard 7, Lacks 0, Boggs 2, Burney 2, Thomas 2, Gartin 0.
RUSSELL 16 19 15 8 — 58: Jachimczuk 15, J. Adkins 9, Steele 12, Quinn 2, Atkins 2, Sanders 6, Darnell 2, Oborne 6, Fitzpatrick 0, M. Adkins 4, Allen 0, Boyd 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 59, SOUTHERN 25: Tori Triplett and Jessie Rutt scored 15 points each to lead the Rebels (3-0) to a win over the Tornadoes (0-4) in Racine, Ohio. Macie Sanders scored 13 points. Kayla Evans led Southern with 13 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 38, BATH COUNTY 25: Rachel Bush scored 18 points and snatched 15 rebounds as the Musketeers Emma Frazier scored 12 points.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 70, HAZARD 27: Sophie Adkins scored 17 points and Kensley Feltner 15 as one set of Bulldogs walloped the other. Kaison Ward scored 12 points and Brooke Neal 11.
Boys basketball
SYMMES VALLEY 52, IRONTON ST. JOE 34: The Vikings overcame an early eight-point deficit to beat the Flyers at the Family Life Center in Ironton. Dilen Caldwell led Symmes Valley with 15 points. Grayson Walsh scored 12. Kai Coleman paced Ironton St. Joe with 10 points.
SYMMES VLALEY 10 12 9 21 — 52: Brammer 4, Patterson 9, Caldwell 15, Webb 2, Beckett 0, Best 4, Saunders 0, Corn 0, Strow 3, Walsh 12.
IRONTON ST. JOE 2 13 9 10 — 34: Medinger 0, Deboard 0, Ford 0, E. Rowe 5, Coleman 10, Johnson 8, Brown 8, Neal 2, L. Rowe 0, Mahlmeister 1.
WESTERN-PIKE 74, GREEN 55: Chase Carter scored 24 points and Noah Whitt 22 as the Indians (5-0) defeated the Bobcats (0-3) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Levi Sampson led Green with 24 points.
RACELAND 67, FAIRVIEW 39: Andrew Floyd made 11 of 17 shots and scored 24 points as the host Rams (2-0) defeated the Eagles (1-1). Kyle Broughton scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Jaxon Manning led Fairview with 14 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 79, COVENANT 33: Isaiah Bosley scored 21 points as the Patriots (2-0) beat the Eagles. Stevie Hicks scored 18. Tyler Farley led Covenant with nine points.