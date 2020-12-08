HUNTINGTON - Less than two years ago, Savannah Wheeler was crowned as the 2019 recipient of Miss Kentucky Basketball during a ceremony at the Lexington Center during her senior season at Boyd County.
Fast forward 21 months, and Wheeler returns to Lexington in search of what would be another tremendous chapter in her basketball career - that being a victory over the University of Kentucky.
On Wednesday, Wheeler leads Marshall into UK's Memorial Coliseum against the No. 9-ranked Wildcats in a 7 p.m. contest.
"Playing in my home state, I just want to do whatever I can to win," Wheeler said.
Wheeler comes into the contest after a strong start to the 2020-21 season.
In Marshall's 69-58 win over Radford on Sunday, the sophomore guard matched her career high with 25 points to lead the Herd on the offensive end.
Wheeler showed her entire skill set, knocking down 3-pointers from the outside while also getting to the rim and to the foul line on several occasions.
In the fourth quarter, Wheeler took control, bleeding the shot clock against the Highlanders before getting past defenders to draw fouls that fueled a game-ending 15-2 run.
"Sav did a nice job," Kemper said.
Three of Marshall's five projected starters will come from Kentucky with Wheeler - a Catlettsburg native - joining guards Kristen Mayo (Grayson) and Kia Sivils (Louisville) as those from the Bluegrass State.
Wheeler smiled as she said the topic of playing against Kentucky had not previously come up after the schedule release.
"We haven't talked about that, actually," Wheeler said with a grin. "He (Coach Kemper) just mentioned in the locker room about preparing for Kentucky."
While Wheeler was key on the offensive end on Sunday, Sivils moved into the '4' position among Marshall's guards, essentially making her a post player despite her 5-foot-7 frame.
That could lead Sivils to have some responsibility on Wednesday against Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, a 6-foot-2 Preseason All-American guard and potential Player of the Year in women's basketball.
Howard scored 22 points in the Wildcats' last outing - a 72-68 win over No. 13 Indiana.
With nine players standing 6-foot or taller, Marshall will be at a major size disadvantage on Wednesday.
Kemper said his team will have to scrap and hustle against the Wildcats, who are expected to compete for a Southeastern Conference title.
That hustle and energy was something Kemper was most pleased with from the season-opening win over Radford.
"I think they played hard," Kemper said. "We chart how many times we make plays called, 'Hustle Plays' and we actually had our goal in the first half....It took us a while back in the old days to get to our hustle point number. We may need to adjust that with this team, which is good."
Marshall's last trip to take on Kentucky came in 2017 when the Wildcats - ranked No. 22 at the time - earned a 69-39 win over the Herd.
It is the 20th all-time meeting between the teams. Kentucky has a 14-5 advantage in the series.