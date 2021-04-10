SOUTH CHARLESTON — Cabell Midland is the Mountain State Athletic Conference champion and the Lady Knights certainly earned it.
Cabell Midland (10-2), ranked second in Class AAAA, survived a 19-0 run by No. 4 George Washington to defeat the Patriots 54-53 in the MSAC high school girls basketball title game at South Charleston High School.
Jazmyn Wheeler scored all of her team-high 14 points in the second half to rally the Lady Knights from a 13-point deficit and to its first league championship.
“The biggest thing is we got them moving, and that opened up the middle,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “A couple of times our kids could have folded, but didn’t.”
George Washington (11-3) led 53-49 after freshman Finley Lohan made two free throws with 49 seconds to play. Lady Knights freshman Sophi Aldridge, who scored 12 points, responded with a pair of foul shots with 44 seconds left to make it 53-51 and prompt a GW timeout.
Wheeler made a steal off a long inbounds pass and K.K. Potter hit a free throw with 33 seconds remaining. Potter, who finished with 10 points, missed the second foul shot, but the Lady Knights rebounded and Wheeler scored from the block with 27 seconds left to set the score.
The Patriots had a chance to win, but Morehead State signee Kalissa Lacy was called for a charge with 2.2 seconds on the clock, ending their hopes for victory.
Cabell Midland scored the first six points before GW went on a 19-0 run. The Lady Knights whittled the deficit to six by halftime and regained the lead on a reverse layup by Wheeler off an assist by Potter at 5:16 of the third quarter.
The Patriots tied it 49-49 on two free throws by Lohan with 2:29 left, then took the lead on Alaira Evans basket in the lane at 1:51.
Potter said the Lady Knights never lost hope, even after GW’s big early run.
“We’ve been in those situations before,” Potter said. “We can’t let it faze us. We had to play together and realize our potential.”
Lacy, Evans and Lohan scored 15 points apiece for George Washington. Evans grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
CABELL MIDLAND 6 17 20 11 — 54: Wheeler 6-14 2-5 0-0 14, Aldridge 4-4 2-2 2-2 12, Graves 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Potter 4-5 1-1 1-2 10, R. Allie 3-7 0-1 1-3 7, J. Allie 2-8 0-4 0-0 4, Lewis 1-6 1-3 2-2 5. Totals: 21-45 6-16 6-9 54.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 10 19 10 14 — 53: Ho 0-4 0-3 0-0 0, Fore 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Lacy 4-7 3-6 4-5 15, Evans 6-10 0-1 3-3 15, Smith 1-2 0-0 0-0 2,?Mallory 3-8 3-6 6-6 15. Totals: 16-36 8-18 12-14 55.
Rebounds: CM 16 (Smith 4, Lewis 4), GW 23 (Evans 7). Team rebounds: CM 4, GW 4. Deadball rebounds: CM none, GW 1. Steals: 7 (J. Allie 4), GW 7 (Evans 3). Blocked shots: CM 3 (Lewis 2), GW none. Turnovers: CM 12, GW 20. Fouls: CM 11, GW 10. Fouled out: Lewis, Ho. Technical fouls: none.