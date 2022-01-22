ONA — Jazmyn Wheeler scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Cabell Midland defeated Wheeling Park 50-41 Friday night in high school girls basketball.
The Knights (8-3), ranked fourth in Class AAAA, have knocked off No. 2 Morgantown and the No. 3 Patriots in the last week.
Jayda Allie scored 16 points for Cabell Midland.
SOUTH GALLIA 68, EASTERN-MEIGS 50: The Rebels used a 23-6 run to turn a one-point halftime lead into a runaway victory over the Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Tori Triplett led South Gallia (12-4 overall, 6-2 Tri-Valley Conference) with 20 points. Jessie Rutt scored 17 points and snatched 14 rebounds. Emma Clary scored 14 points and Macie Sanders 10. Sydney Reynolds scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-8, 4-4). Erica Durst chipped in 14 points.
ROCK HILL 59, PORTSMOUTH 31: Hazley Matthews scored 17 points, Hayleigh Risner 14 and Emma Harper 10 as the Redwomen (14-3 overall, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Trojans in Pedro, Ohio. Nia Trinidad led Portsmouth (6-9, 2-8) with nine points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 37, WCC 32: Sydney Cicenas scored 15 points and Jenna Tanner 10 as the Soldiers (6-4) toppled Wood County Christian. Camryn Yoho led the Wildcats with 14 points.
Boys basketball
FAIRLAND 69, PORTSMOUTH 61: The Dragons outscored the host Trojans 10-2 in the second overtime to improve to 12-3 overall, 6-1 in the OVC.
Will Davis and Chase Allen hit shots for the Dragons to force extra periods as Fairland rallied from a late nine-point deficit. Aiden Porter paced the Dragons with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Allen scored 18 points, snared five rebounds and issued four assists. J.D. Thacker scored 13 points and snagged 14 rebounds. Dariyonne Bryant led Portsmouth (4-8, 1-6) with 20 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 18.
FAIRLAND 14 12 8 18 7 10 — 69: Davis 7, Porter 27, Thacker 13, Allen 18, Leep 4, Tooley 0, Hunt 0, Buchanan 0
PORTSMOUTH 15 20 8 9 7 2 — 61: Lattimore 6, Spence 4, Dariyonne Bryant 20, Duncan 6, Sanderlin 18, Carr 0, Berry 7, Maxie 0.
CHESAPEAKE 71, IRONTON 60: Levi Blankenship and Ben Bragg each scored 24 points to lift the Panthers (8-4 overall, 6-3 OVC) over the Fighting Tigers on Norm Persin Court. Matt Sheridan scored 21 and Braden Schreck 19 for Ironton (4-6, 2-3).
IRONTON 10 16 18 16 — 60: Wilson 2, Sheridan 21, Schreck 19, White 6, Perkins 6, Barnes 2, Vance 4.
CHESAPEAKE 20 16 18 17 — 71: Cox 0, Blankenship 24, Maynard 5, Daniels 9, Henderson 6, Oldaker 3, Bragg 24.
BOYD COUNTY 69, RACELAND 44: The Lions (13-3) used a 21-10 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Rams (7-9) in Summit, Kentucky. Brad Newsome scored 16 points and Rheyce Deboard 14 for Boyd County. Jason Ellis retrieved 10 rebounds. Andrew Floyd scored 12 points for Raceland.
LEWIS COUNTY 53, GREENUP COUNTY 47: Trey Gerike scored 10 points and Logan Liles 19 as the Lions (4-12) edged the Musketeers (6-10) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Carson Wireman scored 12 for Greenup County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 73, FLOYD CENTRAL 52: Cody Maynard scored 17 points as the Bulldogs (17-3) beat the Jaguars (11-7) in Louisa, Kentucky.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Symmes Valley’s girls basketball game at Western-Pike was rescheduled for Feb. 2. Huntington St. Joe’s girls game at Raceland Saturday was postponed, with no makeup date scheduled.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.