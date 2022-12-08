The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Former Boyd County High School and Marshall University star Savannah Wheeler of Middle Tennessee State is the Conference USA women’s basketball player of the week.

The junior guard played a key role in wins against Tennessee Tech and No. 18 Louisville. A native of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Wheeler averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists this week. Playing in all 40 minutes of Sunday’s win over the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason favorite Cardinals, Wheeler scoured 23 points, issued five assists and grabbed six rebounds. Seventeen of Wheeler’s 23 points came in the second half as the Blue Raiders beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2011.

