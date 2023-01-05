ONA — Randy Templeton said he remembers when Jazmyn Wheeler walked into the gym at Cabell Midland High School as a freshman.
The long-time travel coach watched her practice and told her that the Knights’ school colors would look good on her.
She decided to join the team and on Thursday, four years after she walked into the gym that summer, Wheeler made her 1,000th career point.
The only downside was that it came in her team’s losing effort, a 58-53 defeat to visiting Ashland Paul Blazer.
“I wanted it as bad as she wanted it,” Templeton said following the game in which play was paused with 3:50 remaining in the first half so a commemorative basketball marking the milestone could be presented to the Knights’ starting center.
“I wanted it bad for that kid,” the coach said.
Wheeler finished the contest with 18 points. The basket that sealed the achievement put Cabell Midland ahead 24-22 at the time.
“I’ve been working for this since freshman year,” Wheeler said. “Just to finally achieve such a huge milestone in my senior year feels awesome.”
However, Ashland appeared to be the team motivated by the celebration as it closed the second quarter with an 8-2 run for a 30-26 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Kittens (9-3) appeared to put the game away.
Gabby Karle and Ella Sellars each scored eight points in the period.
Karle’s 3-pointer at 6:56 of the quarter gave Ashland the lead at 33-31 and the Kittens would never trail again.
By the end of the quarter, the Kittens possessed a 49-37 lead.
Cabell Midland (7-2) went on the attack to start the fourth.
Wheeler made the first two field goals in the paint and Sophi Aldridge knocked down a 3-pointer to force Ashland head coach Stacy Davis to call a full timeout.
Out of the break, Wheeler added two more points and Aldridge hit her second three of the period to tie the game 49-49 with 3:30 to play.
However, Karle answered with a 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor for the Kittens who took the lead for good with 3:12 left to play.
A pair of 2-point field goals by Aldridge and Jayda Allie cut the Ashland lead to 54-53, but the Kittens finished the game with four points -- including two from the foul line -- by Jaidyn Gulley to seal the win.
“You could tell we hadn’t played in two weeks,” Davis said. “The first three minutes it looked like we were dead. We practiced a lot, but game shape and practice shape are totally different.”
Templeton said his players were pacing in the locker room ahead of the contest having made a note of Ashland’s 80-45 win over rival Spring Valley as well as the Kittens’ 86-52 win over George Washington.
“They’re a good team, they’re a tough team,” Wheeler said. “I respect it, nothing to say about it. We fought hard; they fought harder.”
ASHLAND 14 16 19 9 – 58: Sellars 4-9 0-4 4-4 12, J. Gulley 5-9 1-4 2-2 13, Woods 5-13 1-4 2-2 13, A. Gulley 2-4 0-2 0-0 4, Karle 5-9 3-3 0-0 13, Delaney 1-1 1-1 0-0 3. Team 22-45 6-18 8-10 58.
CABELL MIDLAND 10 16 11 16 – 53: Wheeler 8-15 0-2 0-2 18, Aldridge 8-14 3-7 2-2 21, Graves 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Allie 5-14 2-7 2-2 14, Thompson 0-2 0-2 0-0 0. Team 16-47 5-19 4-6 53.