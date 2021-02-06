HUNTINGTON — Perhaps Savannah Wheeler took Tony Kemper’s Friday night message to heart when the Marshall University coach said the Thundering Herd’s guards needed to play better Saturday.
Wheeler, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, scored a career-high 35 points, including 12 of MU’s 13 in overtime, to lead the Herd to a 73-68 victory over Old Dominion in a Conference USA women’s basketball game Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
“I’m just happy with the win,” said Wheeler, who scored 18 points on 6-for-18 shooting Friday in an 80-70 loss. “Everyone chipped in as a team and played their roles. I didn’t really look (at the scoreboard) to see what I had. I just played.”
Wheeler, a former Boyd County High School star, made 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and sank 15 of 18 free throw attempts. She also grabbed six rebounds and issued one assist.
“Savannah was pretty special when you look at what she did down the stretch,” Kemper said. “Our team did a good job of finding her and getting the ball in her hands. She was just great. She made a bunch of plays.”
Many in the crowd of 410 thought Wheeler’s basket with 1.8 seconds left in regulation was the game winner, but officials called a charge, sending the contest to overtime.
The Herd (5-7 overall, 4-6 C-USA) took a 61-60 lead on Lorelei Roper’s free throw 18 seconds into the extra period. Wheeler scored the rest of Marshall’s points, including the winning basket on a 3-pointer with 1:32 left to give MU a 69-67 lead. The victory continued the Herd’s streak of losing the first game of a two-game series, then winning the second. Marshall has done that in three straight home series, splitting with Louisiana Tech and FIU.
Marshall freshman guard C.C. Mays, who scored eight points, pulled down seven rebounds, made four steals and handed out three assists, said the Herd was determined to win Saturday after a slow start cost it on Friday.
“The first game, we put out of our heads immediately,” Mays said. “We decided we were not going to lose twice. We knew we were going to win this game from the top. We always thought we’d win this game.”
Both teams battled fatigue. Marshall was without guards Kristen Mayo and Kia Sivils because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Monarchs (6-6, 3-5) were down to eight players, three of whom fouled out.
“That was a good win for us,” Kemper said. “We gutted it out. It wasn’t pretty a lot of the time.”
The Herd led 34-29 at halftime and after falling behind 37-36 in the third quarter, used a basket by Roper, three free throws and a 3-pointer by Wheeler and a foul shot by Taylor Pearson to take a 45-37 lead with 5:08 left in the period. Old Dominion chipped away and took a 58-57 lead on Lanay Wheaton’s basket from the lane with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. Marshall led 60-58 after a Wheeler free throw with 2:49 left. The teams then combined for seven empty possessions before Mackenzie Smith picked up a loose ball off an inbounds play and scored with 11 seconds to play, tying it 60-60.
Wheeler was Marshall’s only double-digit scorer, but Roper scored nine points and snared a game- and career-high 13 rebounds.
The Herd stepped up on defense, limiting Victoria Morris to six points after she scored 21 on Friday, and Maggie Robinson to six points after she scored 18 a day earlier. Wheaton scored 11 on Friday, but just seven on Saturday.
Aziah Hudson led Old Dominion with 23 points. Dejah Carter scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Marshall returns to action Friday for the first game in a two-game series at Middle Tennessee.