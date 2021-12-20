LAS VEGAS — Hot streaks in Las Vegas are often known as heaters.
What Marshall women’s basketball player Savannah Wheeler did on Monday night in the Holiday Hoops Classic could easily be defined as such.
Wheeler notched Marshall’s first 40-point game since 1999 and the Thundering Herd women pulled away in the second half of a 79-58 win over Oakland in Las Vegas at South Point Arena.
“It was the first 40-point game since Kristina Benhfeldt, I think, in 1999 so it was certainly fun to watch from there,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I liked our passion and we were excited to play. You could see that.”
Following the performance, the Herd faithful who made the trip to Vegas to see the team play screamed and cheered Wheeler on as she left the gym while Kemper was speaking on the performance in which Wheeler went 14 of 18 from the floor.
“She’s gotten a bunch of charges called on her in the last couple games,” Kemper said. “You watched her grow tonight, like a bunch of jump-stop stuff and starting to play at different paces. That’s how you go 14 for 18 from the field and really get after somebody.”
For Wheeler, it wasn’t just about the shooting performance, though.
In addition to the hot shooting and 40 points, Wheeler added five assists with just one turnover, added four steals and grabbed four rebounds in a complete all-around performance.
“She’s one of the best in the country, honestly,” Kemper said.
In the first half, this game was in doubt as Oakland got production from unexpected sources, which led to a 38-37 lead over the Herd at the break.
After halftime, however, Wheeler’s production continued and the Marshall defense took over.
Wheeler scored 12 points in the third quarter, which doubled the entire output of Oakland in the frame as the Herd turned a halftime deficit into a comfortable 14-point lead heading to the final period.
Finishing in the fourth quarter has been a problem for the Herd, but the team kept its foot on the gas and led by as many as 25.
“We finished the game with tons of energy,” Kemper said. “It’s a positive. We needed that.”
Wheeler hit the 40-point mark on a pair of free throws with 1:22 left before exiting to an ovation from teammates and fans.
In addition to Wheeler’s high output, Kennedi Colclough added 14 points for the Herd, who also got eight points and 11 rebounds from Lorelei Roper.
With the win, Marshall improved to 5-4 on the season and will take off the next week until Conference USA play starts on Dec. 30 in Huntington against Louisiana Tech.