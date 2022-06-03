AKRON, Ohio — Wheelersburg overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat Cardington-Lincoln 5-2 Friday in the Division III state high school softball tournament semifinals at Firestone Stadium.
The Pirates advance to the state championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday against Massillon Tuslaw.
Wheelersburg took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Rileigh Lang walked with the bases loaded to force in Catie Boggs. Cardington-Lincoln (24-5), also nicknamed the Pirates, took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when Riley Burchett hit a home run with Hailee Edgell aboard.
Top-ranked Wheelersburg (26-1) tied it when Macee Eaton stole home as part of a delayed double steal in the third inning. Eaton, who had been intentionally walked twice, doubled in Haley Myers with the winning run in the fifth inning, then scored on a play with two errors.
“I think people forget about that too,” Wheelersburg coach Teresa Ruby said of the Pirates’ ability to cause havoc on the base paths. “We knew we wanted to be aggressive on the bases, we identified we might be able to run and we took advantage of it.”
Sydney Skiver smashed a double to plate Myers with the final run in the seventh.
Andi Jo Howard was the winning pitcher. She allowed four hits, struck out five and walked none. Skyver went 2 for 3 and Myers 2 for 4. Massillon Tuslaw (21-5) beat Miami East (22-5) 6-1 in the other semifinal.
Ruby said she expects the Mustangs to be a challenge.
“It’s not any different than it has been in any other game,” Ruby said. “We’ll get back to the hotel, kids want to eat good — they eat good all the time. Let them enjoy it for a little bit, then we’ll start working on the scouting report and what we need to be aware of.”
