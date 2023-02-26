WHEELERSBURG, Ohio -- Wheelersburg used an 18-6 surge in the third quarter to break open a close game and defeat Chesapeake 64-33 Saturday in a Division III sectional tournament boys high school basketball final.

The sixth-seeded Pirates (19-6) led 27-17 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. They'll take on No. 3 seed Zane Trace (21-3) in a district semifinal at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson. The Pioneers defeated No. 14 Rock Hill 69-40 on Saturday.

Jackson Schwamburger led Wheelersburg with 19 points. Caleb Arthur chipped in 11. Caleb Arthur led No. 11 Chesapeake (8-16) with seven points.

CHESAPEAKE 5 12 6 11 -- 33: Cox 7, Perkins 5, Maynard 4, Daniels 3, Oldaker 4, Thacker 2, Harris 2, Mount 2, Collins 2.

WHEELERSBURG 11 16 18 19 -- 64: Eucker 6, Estep 6, Mowery 2, Wright 6, Shaw 2, Swords 0, Schwamburger 19, Doerr 2, Bivens 0, Arthur 11, Adkins 8, Stanley 2.

NEW LEXINGTON 49, IRONTON 43: The fourth-seeded and host Panthers (20-4) outscored the fifth-seeded Fighting Tigers 10-4 in overtime to win a Division II sectional championship.

Ironton (17-7) missed two shots in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. Isaac Dick made a basket to begin the extra period and give New Lexington a 41-39 lead it never relinquished.

Ryan Hobbs led the Panthers with 14 points. Ratliff scored 13. Shaun Terry paced the Tigers with 20 points. Braden Schreck scored 14.

The Panthers play top seed Washington Court House (20-4) in a district semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern High in Chillicothe, Ohio.

IRONTON 12 8 16 3 4 -- 43: Barnes 2, Terry 20, Wilson 3, Schreck 14, White 4, Carpenter 0, Felder 0.

NEW LEXINGTON 12 12 2 13 10 -- 49: Stephens 6, Dick 8, Ratliff 13, Henson 8, Hobbs 14, Bradley 0.

CALHOUN COUNTY 56, HANNAN 51: Levi Morris scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the fifth-seeded Red Devils (8-15) edge the fourth-seeded Wildcats (5-16) in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament game in Ashton, West Virginia.

Landon Bennett scored 17 points and Owen Taylor 12 for Calhoun County, which plays at No. 1 seed Huntington St. Joe at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Dakota Watkins led Hannan with 14 points. Cameron Wright scored 13 points and Eli Chapman 10.