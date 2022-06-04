AKRON, Ohio — Wheelersburg is the Division III state high school softball champion.
The Pirates (27-1) jumped to a 4-0 lead on their way to a 5-2 victory over Massillon Tuslaw (21-7) Saturday at Firestone Park.
Wheelersburg quickly jumped on the Mustangs, scoring twice in the first inning. After Caiti Boggs was hit by a pitch, Haley Myers singled and Macee Eaton walked. Andi Joe Howard followed with a base hit to score Boggs and Myers.
Sydney Skiver knocked in Myers, then Rileigh Lang’s sacrifice fly plated Eaton to make it 4-0 in the third inning.
Massillon Tuslaw scored two runs in the fifth inning and threatened in the sixth when Meridith Rankl led off with a double. Freshman Kaylynn Carter came in to relieve Howard and left Rankl stranded, coaxing two ground outs and striking out a batter.
In the top of the seventh inning, Eaton smashed her 20th home run of the season to set the score.
Howard was the winning pitcher. Carter earned a save.
The state title was Wheelersburg’s second in softball. The first came in 2016.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.