MINFORD, Ohio — Wheelersburg never trailed, got massive plays from its playmakers, and made a memorable stop on Minford’s two-point conversion try to prevail 21-20 in overtime in front of an electric and standing-room-only crowd in high school football at Minford High School Friday night.
With the victory, the Pirates — with losses to teams with a combined record now of 16-2 — pulled even to 3-3. The Pirates pushed their Southern Ohio Conference Division II win streak to 22 games – dating back to a loss against Valley in 2013.
“Every year is different, but this is a huge win for us because it’s an SOC II game,” Pirates coach Rob Woodward said. “When you look at the adversity we have faced with the schedule we have played, and our guys have recognized the tall task that’s been ahead of them throughout those five weeks, I can’t say enough about our kids and the effort they put forth, especially our seniors. We came in here tonight against a great team in Minford, and we faced a lot of adversity in this game. But again, all of our seniors — the battles that they have had, what a way for them to come out on top.”
Minford’s Matthew Risner made an acrobatic over-the-shoulder catch in the back of the end zone in overtime to pull the Falcons within 21-20. Minford went for the two-point conversion and the victory, but Ty Wiget was stuffed at the goal line and the Pirates poured onto the field in a wild celebration.
Falcons coach Jesse Ruby, when asked about the decision to play for the win and the two points, simply said “there was no doubt”.
“I had full faith and confidence in our kids. We were playing well and moving the ball well and decided to go for the win,” Ruby said. “Our kids’ attitude and effort were great the whole game. Unfortunately, we came up just one play short.”
Makya Matthews amassed 133 yards on 24 carries, while Evan Horsley had 92 yards on 14 totes for Wheelersburg.