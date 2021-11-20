WAVERLY, Ohio — Harvest Prep (12-2) rallied from a 10-point defeicit to defeat Wheelersburg 20-17 Saturday in the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game at Raidiger Field.
Wheelersburg took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Eli Jones threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Carson Williams and Braxton Sammons kicked the extra point.
The Warriors scored in the second quarter, but Ethan Glover ran 52 yards for a TD and Sammons kicked a 25-yard field goal to give the Pirates a 17-7 lead at halftime. Harvest Prep added a third quarter 30-yard touchdown run by Aidan Jones to pull within 17-14, then took a 20-17 lead with 3:47 to play on a 40-yard TD sprint by Jaylon Jennings.
The Warriors advance to the state semifinals against either Camden Preble Shawnee or Versailles.
Girls basketball
SOUTH GALLIA 49, SOUTH POINT 39: Freshman Emma Clary scored 15 points to lead the Rebels (1-0) to a victory over the host Pointers (0-1) Friday night.
South Gallia outscored South Point 19-10 in the second quarter to take a 26-17 halftime lead.
Macie Sanders scored 12 points and Jessie Rutt 11 for the Rebels, which entertains Symmes Valley on Monday. Aarah Mitchell paced South Point, which plays again No. 29 at Portsmouth, with 15 points. Camille Hall scored 10.
“South Gallia has a good team,” Pointers coach David Adams said. “We played hard, have some things we need to improve, but there were some positives to build on moving into conference play.”
SOUTH GALLIA 7 19 8 15 — 49: Clary 15, Wells 3, Triplett 6, Sanders 12, Rutt 11, Halley 2.
SOUTH POINT 7 10 13 9 — 39: Jones 2, Ermalovich 4, Hall 10, Mitchell 15, Saddler 2, Bruton 6.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
