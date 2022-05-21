CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Wheelersburg showed why it's the top-ranked high school softball team in Ohio.
The Pirates (22-1) scored three runs in the first inning and four in the third in a 7-0 victory over Ironton Saturday in a Division III, District 11 final at Unioto High School. Wheelersburg advances to the region semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday vs. Tuscarawas Valley.
Three batters into the game, Macee Eaton smashed a home run to right field to give the Pirates the only run they needed.
"It was a rise ball," Eaton said of the Keegan Moore pitch she hit out for her 14th homer of the season. "I went up there just trying to make contact and get on base. The rest just happened."
After Eaton's blast, Andi Jo Howard walked and Sydney Skiver singled. Rileigh Lang then doubled home two runs for a 3-0 lead.
Wheelersburg batted around in the third. Lindsey Heimbach's double plated Skyver, who went 2 for 4. Brynley Preston and Caiti Boggs each reached on fielder's choices, then scored on a three-run double by Haley Myers.
Howard earned the win, allowing two hits, striking out nine and walking none.
"Just everything was working," said Howard, who retired 12 batters in a row at one point and didn't give up a hit until Aubrey Ferguson's single off Howard's glove in the fifth inning. "Scoring three in the first inning took off a lot of pressure. I was a little nervous, but after that first inning I settled down."
Ironton intentionally walked Eaton her next three times to the plate. Her coach, Teresa Ruby, said that was a testament to the respect the Fighting Tigers (18-7) had for Eaton.
"She's a tremendous athlete who works hard," Ruby said. "What I was really proud of her was taking the intentional walks and not letting it take her out of the ball game. That's not easy for her to take those. Anytime you get that lead, gives you some room to breathe so I was glad to see that early."
IRONTON 000 000 0 -- 0 2 1
WHEELERSBURG 304 000 x -- 7 7 1
Ke. Moore and Brammer; Howard and Preston.
Hitting: (W) Skyver 2-3, Eaton HR, Myers 2B 3 RBIs, Heimbach 2B.
CROOKSVILLE 12, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Ceramics pummeled the Trojans in a Division III district tournament final at Unioto High School. Crooksville advances to the regional tournament for the first time since 2012 and will play either Portsmouth West at 2 p.m., Wednesday, at Unioto. The Senators beat Leesburg Fairfield 1-0 on a walk-off home run by Emily Moore in the 10th inning.
Baseball
LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 11, IRONTON ST. JOE 1: The Lions scored early and often to defeat the Flyers (21-5) in the district tournament at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. Blake Stuntebeck went 2 for 3 for Ironton St. Joe.
"It was not the Flyers' day today," St. Joe coach Greg Bryant said. "Fairfield came out hitting and finding holes and we hit it right at them. We dug a deep hole and it proved to be too much."