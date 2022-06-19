WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg replaced Ater with Prater.
Wheelersburg High School hired Alex Prater as its boys head basketball coach, replacing Steven Ater, who left last month to coach his alma mater Chesapeake. Prater, a 2007 Wheelersburg graduate, was an assistant with the Pirates for the last eight seasons.
Prater said he has learned a great deal from Ater and former Wheelersburg coach Tom Barrick, an Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member.
“I grew up in Wheelersburg,” Prater said. “We played in a couple of Final Fours in ‘06 and ‘07,” Prater said. “Coach Barrick had a tremendous impact on my life. I knew in high school, being here and playing for him, coaching is something I wanted to do.”
Prater is accustomed to winning. he also served as an assistant coach with the Pirates potent football program. He said he was sad to see Ater leave after compiling a 236 and 84 record, but is happy to follow him with one of southern Ohio’s stronger programs.
“I enjoyed working with him,” Prater said of Ater. “He’s a great friend. He told me to build on what we’ve done here.”
Prater picked Corey Cox, former Wheelersburg assistant and Shawnee State player Derek Lewis and former Green boys head coach and Pirates girls assistant Dirk Hollar as assistants.
Prater said his familiarity with Wheelersburg’s players is a bonus, but added much work needs to be done and done quickly. Wheelersburg usually features several players who also play football deep into the playoffs, so preparation time is scant come December.
“Summer is a critical time for our program,” Prater said. “Our fall sports are really competitive and we love that for our kids and having that success. One of the side effects of that is that our preseason is short.”
Prater said he might tweak some aspects of the program, but won’t change much from what Ater did, preferring not to try to fix what isn’t broken.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
