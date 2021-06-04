WHELERSBURG, Ohio -- Wheelersburg has ridden the arm of a freshman pitcher and the powerful bats of her teammates to the Division III state softball semifinals.
Andi Jo Howard has dominated competition from the circle and the Pirates (26-1) have clubbed more than 50 home runs to earn a berth opposite Sherwood Fairview (26-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Final Four at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Johnstown (19-11) plays Canfield South Range (29-3) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.
Wheelersburg, which has hit at least five home runs in three separate games, is accustomed to being here. The Pirates won the state title five years ago and finished as runners-up one season later. They made the state tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Wheelersburg made the state tournament despite losing star shortstop Laney Eller to a knee injury and having just two players, Boo Sturgill and Rylee Hughes, with significant varsity experience. The Pirates, though, feature seven young players who were members of the the 2018 Little League world champions. Along with Howard, they are Rileigh Lang, Mia Mowery, Sydney Salyers, Sydney Skiver and Jaelin Thomas.
The Pirates have been an offensive juggernaut, outscoring playoff foes 61-11. The lone non-double-digit effort was a 9-1 victory over Ironton, which pitched Ohio University commit Keegan Moore.
Haley Myers ably replaced Eller at shortstop. Howard, whose sister Faith pitches at Northern Kentucky University, also has starred with the bat, hitting .813 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in in the postseason. Sophomore first baseman Macee Eaton has smashed three home runs, driven in 14 and hit .684 in the playoffs.