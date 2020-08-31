CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Ashland transfer Jake Gregg's debut as Wheelersburg's quarterback was successful Saturday night as he threw three touchdown passes to help the Pirates beat Chillicothe 31-0.
Gregg completed 13 of 15 passes for 192 yards. Six of those throws for 141 yards went to Matthew Miller, who caught two touchdown passes and made an interception on the first play of the game.
Wheelersburg (1-0) led 3-0 after one quarter, thanks to Braxton Sammons' 33-yard field goal. In the second quarter, Eric Lattimore scored on a 32-yar run and Gregg followed with TD pass of 42 yards to Miller and 4 yards to Case Dyer to make it 24-0 by halftime. Gregg and Miller hooked up on a 61-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to set the score.
SYMMES VALLEY 44, SOUTH GALLIA 6: The Vikings ran for 415 yards in a rout of the Rebels in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Josh Ferguson ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Luke Leith ran 11 times for 135 yards and one TD. Grayson Walsh, Ethan Petterson and Levi Ross also scored for Symmes Valley (1-0).
Tristan Saber threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Noah Cremeans for South Gallia's TD.
VOLLEYBALL
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: The five-time Ohio Valley Conference champion Blue Angels began defense of their title with a sweep of home-standing Portsmouth.
Gallia Academy (1-1 overall, 1-0 OVC) won its 58th consecutive league match 25-8, 25-7, 25-21. Bailey Barnette scored 21 points and Maddy Petro 12 for Gallia Academy.Regan Wilcox chipped in 10 points.