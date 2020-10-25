WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Jake Gregg completed 18 of 21 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown as Wheelersburg (7-1) defeated Bishop Ready 31-21 in the Division V, Region 19 high school football quarterfinals Saturday at Ed Miller Stadium.
Matthew Miller, a wide receiver-turned-quarterback, also completed two passes for 60 yards to set up two TDs. Miller also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gregg.
Wheelersburg’s Eric Lattimore and Ready’s Brian Fitzsimmons traded touchdown runs in the first quarter. Braxton Sammons kicked a 42-yard field goal at 11:39 of the second quarter to give the Pirates a lead they never surrendered. Gregg followed with the scoring pass to Miller to make it 17-7.
Fitzsimmons scored from the 2 with 1:07 left until halftime to make it 17-14. Eli Swords scored from the 2 to boost Wheelersburg’s lead to 24-14, but the Silver Knights refused to fold as Darius Parham threw a 13-yard TD strike to Andy Schulze with 6:38 to play to make it 24-21. Kenny Sanderlin’s 8-yard touchdown carry with 2:45 remaining, though, clinched the victory.
The No. 3 seed Pirates visit No. 2 seed West Lafayette Ridgeway (7-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the region semifinals.
MEADOWBROOK 58, GALLIA ACADEMY 40: Davis Singleton threw six touchdown passes as the fourth-seeded Colts beat the Blue Devils in the Division IV, Region 15 playoffs in Byesville, Ohio.
Singleton completed 22 of 28 passes for 249 yards and ran 23 times for 126 yards and a score. Jerome Todd caught seven passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Brady McManawary caught three TD passes.
Noah Vanco completed 8 of 16 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns for fifth-seeded Gallia Academy (6-2). James Armstrong carried 22 times for 167 yards and two TDs. Briar Williams caught two passes for 106 yards and a score.
Meadowbrook plays at top-seeded St. Clairsville at 7 p.m. Saturday in the region semifinals.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 37, PORTSMOUTH 24: The Senators (5-4) rallied from an 18-7 deficit to defeat the host Trojans in a regular-season game.
Ryan Sissel led Portsmouth West with 124 yards on 22 carries. Mitchell Irwin completed 8 of 11 passes for 136 yards and ran for three touchdowns. Drew Roe led Portsmouth by completing 19 of 30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Amare Johnson caught five balls for 97 yards and a TD.
MEIGS 48, SOUTHERN 13: Wyatt Hoover tallied 303 total yards and four touchdowns as the Marauders (4-5) beat the Tornadoes (2-7) in a regular-season game in Racine, Ohio.
Hoover ran for 192 yards, passed for 75 and returned an interception 80 yards. Chase Bailey ran 16 times for 108 yards for Southern.
WAHAMA 54, CALHOUN COUNTY 14: The White Falcons (4-4) ran for 377 yards on 63 attempts in crushing the Red Devils (0-6) in Mount Zion, West Virginia.
Aaron Henry scored three touchdowns. Sawyer VanMatre ran 17 times for 120 yards.
RACELAND 23, PAINTSVILLE 20: Peyton Ison kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Rams (4-3) a victory over the visiting Tigers (5-1), the top-ranked team in Kentucky Class A.
Jake Heighton completed 15 of 27 passes for 133 yards for Raceland.