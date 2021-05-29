CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Wheelersburg defeated Ironton 9-1 in the Division III, Southeast Region high school softball championship game Saturday.
The Pirates advance to the state tournament Final Four for the first time since 2017. Wheelersburg (25-1) will play either Cardington-Lincoln or Sherwood Fairview in a state semifinal on Friday at Firestone Stadium in Akron.
The Pirates scored all the runs they needed in the second inning. Brynley Preston drove in Sydney Salyers for a 1-0 lead. Haley Myers doubled in Preston and Boo Sturgill to make it 3-0.
Howard, who was the winning pitcher, singled home Macee Eaton in the third to make it 4-0. The Fighting Tigers (27-4) broke up the shutout in the fourth when Emily Weber singled in a run.
Kiera Kennard boosted Wheelersburg’s lead to 5-1 when she doubled and came around on an error. In the sixth, Rileigh Lang doubled, then scored on Sturgill’s single to make it 6-1. Eaton struck again with a two-run double.
Howard struck out eight and allowed four hits. Eaton went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Myers was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Sturgill went 2 for 3.