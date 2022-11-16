The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wheelersburg High School softball star Macee Eaton singed to play at the University of Virginia.

WHEELERBURG, Ohio -- Macee Eaton continues a long line of student-athletes in her family to play a college sport.

With a father, uncles and a grandfather going on to play after high school, Eaton joined the group Thursday by signing to play softball at the University of Virginia. The power-hitting first baseman led Wheelersburg to a state championship last season and was No. 1 in the state in home runs with 19.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

