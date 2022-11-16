WHEELERBURG, Ohio -- Macee Eaton continues a long line of student-athletes in her family to play a college sport.
With a father, uncles and a grandfather going on to play after high school, Eaton joined the group Thursday by signing to play softball at the University of Virginia. The power-hitting first baseman led Wheelersburg to a state championship last season and was No. 1 in the state in home runs with 19.
Eaton has hit 33 homers the last two seasons, despite frequently being pitched around. Ranked the No. 31 recruit in the country by Extra Innings Softball, Eaton was a second-team high school All-American.
"If they pitch to me, I try to make them pay," Eaton said, adding that she tries to get on base any way possible and that home runs are a byproduct of her swing.
Wheelersburg coach Teresa Ruby said the Cavaliers are getting a great player.
“She’s a tremendous athlete who works hard,” Ruby said. “What I'm really proud of her about is taking intentional walks and not letting it take her out of the ball game. That’s not easy for her to take those.”
Eaton said she looks forward to playing for Virginia, but has a senior season to complete first.
"I'm excited," Eaton said. "I thank my family, teachers, coaches and teammates who've helped me along the way.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
