WHEELERSBURG, Ohio -- Georgetown College liked its last women's soccer recruit from Wheelersburg High School so much it returned for another.
One season after signing forward Libby Miller, the Tigers signed Pirates star Lani Irwin.
Irwin said she's thankful her athletic career continues after spring sports were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. If she performs as well as did Miller, Georgetown coaches will be thrilled. Miller started 16 of 18 games, scored 11 goals and assisted on two others.
Irwin brings similar firepower and athleticism. She also starred in basketball and track.
Irwin said she looks forward to the challenge of playing college soccer and running track.
“The coaches at Georgetown were extremely uplifting and positive,” Irwin said. “They were willing to talk with me and work through this process with me means a lot."
The opportunity to play in the same lineup with Miller again also appealed to Irwin, who said her former teammate was helpful in her decision to sign with Georgetown.
"That I may play with Libby again is so exciting," Irwin said.
Irwin said she considered other schools, but Georgetown was the best fit.
"I'm extremely blessed," Irwin said. "I thank my family, friends and coaches who have helped me get to this point. I'm excited to be a Tiger."
Irwin helped Wheelersburg win three consecutive district championships in soccer. She was part of two state-qualifying relay teams in track. In basketball, she helped the Pirates to the state's Elite Eight.
Georgetown women's soccer finished ninth in the NAIA Mid-South Conference, which includes Campbellsville, the University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky), Cumberland (Tennessee), Life, Lindsey Wilson, Pikeville, Shawnee State and Thomas More. The Tigers were 7-11 overall and 3-5 in the league last season.