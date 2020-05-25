Essential reporting in volatile times.

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg High School tennis standout Tanner Preston signed to play at Capital University.

Preston committed to Capital, a prestigious college in Bexley, Ohio, in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his signing, which took place virtually.

In his three seasons at Wheelersburg, Preston played performed well in doubles and singles.

“I am comfortable playing singles or doubles,” Preston said.

Preston figured to be a strong contender to win in the Division II Southeast-East District tournament, but the event was canceled because of coronavirus precautions. Preston said he is disappointed, but has been working hard to prepare for college. He said he runs every day and lifts weights at home since all school facilities have been shut down. Preston said he plans to take the court again next week when restrictions are scaled back.

Capital is a member of the NCAA Division III Ohio Athletic Conference along with Baldwin-Wallace, Heidelberg, John Carroll, Marietta, Mount Union, Muskingum, Otterbein and Ohio Northern.

Preston, who said he’ll major in business management, said he considered attending Morehead State as a regular student, but when Capital offered an opportunity to play tennis he took it.

