Alexis Bordas (30) of Wheeling Park was named the Ostrowski Award winner as the girls high school basketball player of the year in West Virginia.

 HEATHER BELCHER | Lootpress

Just two years into her high school career, Wheeling Park standout Alexis Bordas has built an impressive list of accomplishments.

She has helped lead the Patriots to the state tournament in both of her seasons, including a spot in the Class AAAA title game this year. She has earned first-team all-state honors two years in a row and was named first-team captain on the 2023 all-state team announced on Friday.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

