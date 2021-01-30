WHEELING — When it comes to the 2020 Wheeling Park girls soccer team, the Patriots could be described as a team of destiny. They came into the year losing 12 seniors from the 2019 team and didn’t know if they would be able to play a full season.
However, senior Graceylyn Hanna and the Patriots made a year with so many questions an unforgettable one. Hanna, a four-year player, accumulated 15 goals and dished out 27 assists on the season.
One of her goals came in the most important game of the year for Wheeling Park. Her free kick in the 14th minute of the Class AAA state championship was all that was needed and it gave the Patriots a 1-0 victory over Parkersburg South to claim the hardware.
For her efforts, Hanna was named the West Virginia Girls Player of the Year as voted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Hanna will be honored at the 74th Victory Awards Dinner, scheduled for May 23 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. Reece Enochs (Oak Glen), Lindsay Carr (Charleston Catholic), Ava Hall (Winfield) and Emma Dotson (Greenbrier East) were also considered for the award.
“I think it’s an incredible honor,” Hanna said. “I just kept saying I wanted to end my senior year perfectly and leave a legacy behind for the younger girls to follow. I couldn’t be more honored. This is really neat to have all that support from everyone. I really appreciate it. It’s really great.”
With triumph comes heartbreak. And Hanna did experience it during her earlier years at Wheeling Park. In 2018, Wheeling Park fell in a 4-3 shootout to Hurricane in the state championship.
In 2019, the Patriots, one of the favorites to win a state title, suffered a gut-wrenching setback against Morgantown in the regional final. It was their second loss of the season, both to the Mohigans. In 2020, Park also had the huge obstacles to overcome with COVID-19. However, Hanna, being a senior leader, came into the season with much optimism and motivation.
“That definitely was a tough loss and it was hard for the seniors to go like that,” Hanna said. “But in the end, I think everything happens for a reason and it made the younger girls, especially the younger sisters of those seniors that came in this year, really want it bad. They wanted to avenge their sisters. I think it made us hungrier to win this year and I know with COVID, it has been difficult for a lot of events to occur.
“There was instances where we had some girls quarantine, like in the regional final. I just kept saying, ‘We are going to get through this.’ We were going to win so they could come back and play with us in the state finals. That’s exactly what they did.”
In that regional final, Park faced Bridgeport, a team that had beaten the Patriots earlier in the year. Hanna was confident, though.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game. We lost to them 2-1 [in the regular season]. I was really pumped up for that game,” Hanna said. “I even told the team, ‘This is my fourth year playing and we’re going to win 4-0.’ I told them this.”
Sure enough, Wheeling Park claimed the Class AAA Region 1 title with a 4-0 win over Bridgeport. Hanna tallied two goals — both coming off free kicks — and dished out an assist to spark the Park offense.
“[Wheeling Park coach Carrie Hanna, Graceylyn’s mother] told me to just look up to see where the keeper is, focus back on the ball and put it where you want it,” Hanna said. “Both of those free kicks, I put the ball exactly where I wanted them. It couldn’t have been better.”
Hanna tallied an assist in the state semifinal win over George Washington. Her one final big moment of her high school career, though, came against Parkersburg South in the state championship game, where the senior put the cherry on top of her high school career. On another free kick, Hanna made sure she did not let the opportunity slip away.
“That game we definitely knew was going to be a tough one,” Hanna said. “We previously lost to [South] 2-0. When we came in, we did a tactical session of what we needed to do. We focused on us and what we can do instead of the other team. I think my team perfected their roles just like we talked about.
“(South keeper Kendal Mader), she was amazing. She made some very good saves on me. I knew that all we needed was one to win. When I lined up for that kick, I just knew that it was going to be the one to win it. And when I took the kick, I didn’t even look up. I just started to run and celebrate and then I saw it in the back of the net. My whole team came rushing in. Right then, I knew this game was ours.”
Playing for her mother for four years, it was only fitting for Graceylyn Hanna to win the final game of the season under her mother’s wing.
“After (the loss to Hurricane in the state championship in 2018), I told her that we’d be back and we were going to win,” Graceylyn Hanna said. “My sister (freshman Lily Hanna) also got to come in this year and I kind of knew we have all three Hannas now, so nothing can stop us.
“We had sisters of the former seniors and our team just kept growing together and we were a true family. It was really incredible to win that state championship with my mom. It was a really special moment because we worked so hard for that together for the past four years.”