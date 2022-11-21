Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- Did Marshall University attain bowl eligibility on Nov. 12 or Nov. 19?
That has become a question in Marshall’s administration.
Did the Thundering Herd’s 28-21 victory over Appalachian State on Nov. 12 make MU bowl eligible? Or did the 23-10 win at Georgia Southern last Saturday make Marshall bowl eligible?
The issue evolved because the Herd opened the 2022 season with a 55-3 home victory over Norfolk State, which is an FCS (formerly I-AA) member. Then the Herd played Gardner-Webb, also an FCS member, on Oct. 1.
The problem is in past seasons the NCAA would count only one win over an FCS opponent toward bowl eligibility. Until 2020, that is. On July 15 of that year, the NCAA approved a waiver to allow FBS teams to count two wins against FCS opponents.
Why?
It was because of the COVID virus.
Hence, the confusion and conjecture. But the NCAA made it clear when it issued the waiver in 2020 that the adjustment applied only to the 2020 season.
That means Marshall reached bowl eligibility with the win over Georgia Southern.
The issue has been answered.
- We have lost one of West Virginia’s all-time great track athletes.
Anna Blaney Pleasant passed away recently. She was a star at now-defunct Dunbar High School. Competing in Class AA in those days, she held the 100- and 200-meter dash state records for at least 25 years.
And talk about an athletic household. Her husband, Ron Pleasant, was tremendous in the high jump and also won several titles.
What an outstanding couple of track stars.
In later life, Anna fought a disease called sarcoidosis and actually received a lung transplant. She recently succumbed to the illness, but in typical track star fashion she refused to give up until the race finally was over.
Rest in peace, Anna.
And condolences to her husband Ron.
- So, everybody thinks Ohio State and Michigan have a lot on the line when the Big Ten powerhouses play at noon Saturday in Columbus, huh?
That’s not the half of it.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh receives a $500,000 bonus if the Wolverines win the Big Ten East Division title, according to USA Today. Harbaugh also has a shot at a $1 million bonus for winning the Big Ten championship. And then there’s a $500,000 bonus for reaching the College Football Playoff.
That means a possible $2 million payday is on the line for Harbaugh.
Ohio State, however, is not quite as generous with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. He will receive $50,000 for winning the Big Ten East Division. Day also can cash a $100,000 check for capturing the Big Ten title and an additional $250,000 for making the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State’s payoff isn’t nearly as lucrative as Michigan's, but it’s not exactly chump change, either.