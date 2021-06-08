MASON, W.Va. -- Wahama improved to 22-0 with a 10-1 rout of Ravenswood in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 high school softball championship game Monday in Hartford, West Virginia.
Emma Gibbs hit a three-run home run to invoke the mercy rule in the sixth inning, Deborah Miller drove in a run in the second to give the White Falcons a 1-0 lead. Mike Lieving smacked a two-run triple. Gibbs and Lauren Noble then singled home runs to make it 5-0.
After Blake Thompson stole home for the Red Devils to make it 5-1, Lieving whacked a two-run single.
Lieving was the winning pitcher and went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in. Gibbs was 3 for 3 with four RBI.
ASHLAND 8, BATH COUNTY 1: The defending 16th Region champion Kittens (20-14) advanced to the finals again by defeating the Wildcats (27-12) in the semifinals in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.
Kendall Hilliard went 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBI. Winning pitcher Kenzi Robinson struck out eight and went 2 for 4.
LEWIS COUNTY 5, BOYD COUNTY 3: Emily Cole struck out 22 to lead one set of Lions (20-8) over another in the 16th Region tournament semifinals in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.
Kelsi Tackett's two-run single to score Cole and Madison Liles in the 12th inning provided the margin of victory. Boyd County finished 23-13 and stranded 15 runners.
SISSONVILLE 19, WINFIELD 0: The Indians (17-4) combined 20 hits with eight Generals' errors to win a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 championship in Winfield, West Virginia.
Madison Legg was the winning pitcher and was 2 for 4 with two RBI. All nine Sissonville batters scored in the fifth inning. Eight drove in runs. Aly Soblit was 4 for 5 with four RBI. Autumn Bailey went 3 for 4. Gracelyn Hill went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. Kenzie Raynes was 2 for 3. Abigail Bailey and Emma Meade each went 2 for 4. Taylor Oxley drove in two runs.
Winfield finished 20-6.
Baseball
WAHAMA 3, RAVENSWOOD 2: Aaron Henry's two-run double with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning rallied the White Falcons (11-11) past the Red Devils (7-18) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 championship game in Mason, West Virginia.
Henry's hit scored Logan Roach and Sawyer VanMatre.
Wahama led 1-0 when Ethan Gray was walked in in the fourth inning. Ravenswood tied it in the fifth when Benjamin Queen's sacrifice fly plated Logan Alfred. In the seventh, Justin Smith scored on another sac fly by Queen to give the Red Devils a 2-1 lead.
Bryce Zuspan faced, and struck out, one batter in relief of Henry to earn the win.
SISSONVILLE 1, POINT PLEASANT 0: Tristin Portz's two-out RBI single in the fifth inning scored Colten Carpenter with the winning run in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament game.
Collin Cottrell was the winning pitcher, striking out seven. Hunter Montgomery led host Sissonville (20-5) with two hits. Hunter Lilly had two hits for the Big Blacks (19-8).